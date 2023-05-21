After the Husky offense managed 0 total runs in their previous 13 innings of the day against McNeese State it was reasonable to think we’d see a scoreless 7th inning. Washington trailed 6-0 and were down to the final 3 outs of their season and the careers of several star seniors. Then, the miraculous happened.

The Husky offense exploded into a furious rally as Sami Reynolds hit a bases loaded 3 RBI double and Madi Huskey followed it up with a double of her own to bring home Reynolds as the go-ahead run. Brooke Nelson worked 3 scoreless innings in relief to get the win after freshman Ruby Meylan had a tough outing giving up 6 runs in 4 innings.

With the win, Washington will host their Super Regionals series next weekend against Louisiana. That only happened after the Ragin Cajuns pulled off an upset of their own, defeating #10 LSU twice including a come-from-behind win in game #2 today.

Washington’s victory was certainly historic. Per ESPN Stats and Info, teams were 5-903 all-time (0.55%) in the NCAA tournament when trailing by 6+ runs and no team had ever won a game when trailing by 6 going into the final inning.

The comeback win was only necessary because the Huskies dropped the opener against the Cowgirls 1-0. Washington had a chance for a similar comeback with the bases loaded and 2 outs trailing by 1 in the bottom of the 7th inning and star Baylee Klingler coming to the plate. She hit a rocket down the line that looked like it would win the game but it curved and fell just a few inches foul from a multi-RBI double. Instead, she grounded out and it a game 2 win became essential.

It seems clear that McNeese State was an extremely good opponent and the schools finish 2-2 against one another thanks to a win by McNeese early in the regular season. The scores went 3-2 McNeese, 3-1 UW, 1-0 McNeese, 7-6 UW for an overall 11-10 Husky edge.

This was an incredible comeback and hopefully we’ll look back on it as a sign that the Dawgs were a team of destiny on the way to a deep run at the WCWS rather than a warning sign that the offense took so long to kick into gear. Tonight is a night for celebration and props to the entire team for never giving up and giving Husky fans a miraculous show.

Go Dawgs!