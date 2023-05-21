Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Some 2025 QB’s That Have Been Offered

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff was on the road this last week checking out more prospects (they have been doing that for the entire month). There were several offers that went out this last week, with the majority of them going out in the 2025 and 2026 classes.

Locally the Husky staff extended an offer to 3 star tight end Noah Flores from Graham-Kapowsin HS, WA. Flores, who is rated as the 15th best tight end in the 2025 class, and 4th best player in the state, is an athletic tight end who is a weapon in the passing game. With offers from Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, and Louisville, Flores has a lot of major offers early and the Huskies will have to battle other schools to keep him home.

The Husky staff have also been busy offering recruits at the quarterback position in the 2025 class. So far 10 quarterbacks have been offered, and it’s looking like the Husky staff will likely try and take 2 qb’s in the class (with Dylan Morris exhausting eligibility and Austin Mack and current commit EJ Caminong scheduled to be on the roster they will need to add some more qb’s to the roster). Here are a few of the QB’s that they have offered and are in on right now (with a realistic have a shot at landing):

4 star quarterback Husan Longstreet from Corona Centennial HS, CA. He is rated as the 3rd best quarterback in the 2025 class and holds offers from Miami, Florida State, UCLA.

4 star quarterback Michael Tollefson from J Serra Catholic HS, CA (same high school as former Huskies Nick Harris, Luke Wattenberg, and Dante Pettis). Tollefson is rated as the 16th best quarterback in the class and holds offers from Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida State, and Oregon.

3 star quarterback Dash Beierly from Chapparal HS, CA. Beierly is rated as the 19th best quarterback in the 2025 class and holds offers from Miami, Arizona, Pitt, Oregon State, and Minnesota.

3 star quarterback Jackson Kollock from Laguna Beach HS, CA. Kollock is rated as the 36th best quarterback in the class, and he holds offers from Colorado, Minnesota, and UNLV.

3 star quarterback Leo Hannan from Servite HS, CA. Hannan is rated as the 32nd best quarterback in the class, and holds offers from Arizona, Oregon State, and Illinois.

3 star quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele from James Campbell HS, HI. Sagapolutele holds offers from Hawaii, San Diego State, and San Jose State.

With the month of May close to wrapping up the Husky coaches will start focusing their efforts on the official visits that are coming later in June. Keep an eye out here for the list of recruits that will be heading to Montlake the last couple of weeks of the month. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.