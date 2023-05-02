Tuesday Dots: Mock N’ Roll

Football Dots
- Christian Caple takes a look at the State of the Roster for the Washington Huskies after the 2nd transfer Portal window officially closed.
- Scott Eklund from Dawgman released the latest Recruiting blog that include some top prospect updates. ($)
- Dawgman also released their Post Spring Preview of the Quarterback position.
Washington Husky Post Spring Review: Quarterbacks @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @JoshuaWodka @aaronwbeach @UW_Football #GoHuskies #PurpleReign https://t.co/CKNhrtyGTi via @247sports— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) May 1, 2023
- A litter of Huskies have popped up on various Mock Drafts for 2024.
This way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft from CBS features four UW players in the first round: edges ZTF (No. 11) and Bralen Trice (No. 21), WR Rome Odunze (No. 29) and QB Michael Penix Jr. (No. 31) https://t.co/PkFzzug4fA— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 1, 2023
2024 Mock Draft— Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) May 1, 2023
The race to No. 1 is on, with Caleb Williams as the top prize.
Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye are decent consolation prizes, followed by lots more Buckeyes and a few Huskies as well. https://t.co/nbAk3nNSP6
Early Heisman odds from https://t.co/xpSd3hz0VY. pic.twitter.com/kWJBEz4ff5— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) May 2, 2023
Diamond Dawg Dots
- Seattle wasn’t big enough to hold these two teams so will be heading to Bellevue to settle it on the field.
PREVIEW | Huskies set to head across Lake Washington to battle Seattle U in Bellevue Tuesday.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 1, 2023
https://t.co/VLrhcrhoi6 pic.twitter.com/oZpG7PeW7W
- Scorching red hot stretch for Jadelynn Allchin.
.@jadelynallchin over her last five games— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 1, 2023
.7️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ average
9️⃣ hits
4️⃣ runs
3️⃣ doubles
2️⃣ triples
1️⃣ home run
8️⃣ RBI#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/qOJOHQz0Oq
More Dots
- Bieber Fever has officially arrived at the University of Washington.
Welcome to Washington, Levi Bieber— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) May 1, 2023
Tacoma, Wash.
Seattle Sounders Academy
⚽️ Stadium High School#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/vXJGO9rCnQ
- Wesley Yates had a thunderous dunk this weekend at the Iverson Classic All-Star game and finished with 14 points.
Wesley Yates throws it down @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/MLDwrgqvbA— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) April 29, 2023
- University of Washington’s Track & Field team is in the Top 10.
@USTFCCCA Men's Top 25— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) May 1, 2023
1. Texas Tech
2. Arkansas
3. Florida
4. Alabama
5. Tennessee
6. LSU
7. Clemson
8. Iowa
9. BYU
10. Washington
