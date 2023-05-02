 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Mock N’ Roll

The NFL Draft just ended but a Number of Huskies already showing up in 2024 Mock Drafts

By Tom_Adamski
/ new
Washington State v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Dawgman also released their Post Spring Preview of the Quarterback position.

  • A litter of Huskies have popped up on various Mock Drafts for 2024.

Diamond Dawg Dots

  • Seattle wasn’t big enough to hold these two teams so will be heading to Bellevue to settle it on the field.

  • Scorching red hot stretch for Jadelynn Allchin.

More Dots

  • Bieber Fever has officially arrived at the University of Washington.

  • Wesley Yates had a thunderous dunk this weekend at the Iverson Classic All-Star game and finished with 14 points.

  • University of Washington’s Track & Field team is in the Top 10.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...