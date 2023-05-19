Friday Dots: Redemption Regionals?

Diamond Dots
- The Husky softball team is looking to avenge last year’s early exit when they fell at home in an upset during Regionals.
- Washington starts with a game on ESPN+ at 6p PT against Northern Colorado. You can find our preview/H2W coming out in about an hour.
PREVIEW | Huskies set to host seventh straight regional this weekend— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 18, 2023
Release: https://t.co/jTIXDVXSlT
Tournament Central: https://t.co/KKLBa3RMx6#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/AEHcm7S4Oo
- Meanwhile, Washington Baseball crushed Cal 12-1 in the last series opener of the regular season. The Dawgs have won 7 in a row now and making some noise in the postseason in year one under new head coach Jason Kelly.
GRAND SLAM— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) May 19, 2023
Big blast from Will Simpson to make him the #Pac12BSB leader in homers!@UW_Baseball | #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/K0LZ5q22gH
Football Dots
- 2024 4-star WR Dillon Gresham announced he will be committing next Monday and UW is in his final 3 alongside Arizona and Oregon. Unfortunately the expectation is that Gresham will pick the worst of those 3 schools.
- Scott Eklund caught up with 2025 Hawai’i QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele to talk about his recent offer to play for Washington and where his recruitment stands.
Confirmed Destination I will be taking a visit to @UW_Football June 17th @KalenDeBoer @CoachShephard @WilliamInge1 @obenjumeUW @DuckettOfficial @HowlinHusky #GoDawgz☔️ #PurpleReign☔️ pic.twitter.com/nUHVbP1jB1— Jeremiah ioane (@JEREMIAH_IOANE) May 18, 2023
- What do we have left? Oh look, offers. And here...mooore offers.
I’m extremely blessed to receive my 5th D1 offer from my dream school the University of Washington!! Thank you @CoachShephard #PurpleReign @CoachWellbrock @TTownFball @TFordFSP @JaelenStrong @CaliPowerATHs @ChadSimmons_ @BrandonHuffman @azc_obert @MohrRecruiting pic.twitter.com/S36ym4KdIp— Rico Blassingame (@Ricoblass2026) May 19, 2023
After a great conversation with @CoachJuice6 @SpiceBoy408 @CaliBloodLine81 I am blessed to receive my 8th D1 offer from @UW_Football ! @DEdgeFootball @papirican21 @AZcoachHenri pic.twitter.com/LIJrmWZ35y— Jamar Beal (@JamarBealGoines) May 19, 2023
I am excited and blessed to have received an offer from The University of Washington! @KalenDeBoer @GrubbRyan @NickSheridanUW @CoachLeeMarks @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/Dzzw6rSBRo— Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) May 18, 2023
#AGTG Beyond blessed to have received my 10th offer from the University of Washington!!! @CoachShephard @BlairAngulo @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/82apgbcNNt— Cooper perry (@Cooper_Perry06) May 18, 2023
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Washington @UW_Football @CoachBarro @CdS_Aztecs @CoachShephard #gohuskies #uw #agtg #classof2025 #Pac12 pic.twitter.com/jOboM37uGi— Raiden Vinesbright (@RVinesbright) May 18, 2023
Basketball Dots
- The Seattle skyline is gone from the court. I’ll let you decide for yourself if that’s bad news or good news
New look to the court in Alaska Airlines Arena #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/qnNI3OYT6F— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 18, 2023
Spiteful Dots
Going further, UW's head-to-head match ups against Oregon across all sports in the 2022-23 seasons have been remarkably one-sided: pic.twitter.com/UAcOLXBXNp— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 18, 2023
Because winning is sweet, but Duck fan tears are even sweeter (couldn't resist a little Coug dig while I was at it). @edsbs @HollyAnderson @newampaths @UWonSBN pic.twitter.com/TrWYq2HGSJ— Marissa Karpack (@marissa_mnk5) May 18, 2023
Loading comments...