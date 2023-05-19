 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Redemption Regionals?

Husky softball looks to make up for a disappointing exit last season while the baseball team continues to roll

By Max Vrooman
NCAA SOFTBALL: MAY 22 Playoff Regional - Michigan v Washington

Diamond Dots

  • The Husky softball team is looking to avenge last year’s early exit when they fell at home in an upset during Regionals.
  • Washington starts with a game on ESPN+ at 6p PT against Northern Colorado. You can find our preview/H2W coming out in about an hour.
  • Meanwhile, Washington Baseball crushed Cal 12-1 in the last series opener of the regular season. The Dawgs have won 7 in a row now and making some noise in the postseason in year one under new head coach Jason Kelly.

Football Dots

  • What do we have left? Oh look, offers. And here...mooore offers.

Basketball Dots

  • The Seattle skyline is gone from the court. I’ll let you decide for yourself if that’s bad news or good news

Spiteful Dots

