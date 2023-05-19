Seattle Regional: Preview & How to Watch

The Washington Huskies softball team earned the #7 overall seed in the Women’s College World Series which means they will host their own regional site and, since they were in the top-8, host a super regionals if they reach that point.

The structure for the regionals is a 4-team double elimination tournament. The winners of the first set of games will play one another and the losers will do the same. The team that starts out 0-2 is eliminated while the teams that are now 1-1 play one another. The loser of that game is also eliminated. Then the teams that are 2-0 and 2-1 play. If the 2-0 team stays undefeated, they advance. If each team has one loss then a final game is played with the winner moving on to super regionals.

Schedule & How to Watch

Friday, May 19th

Game 1: McNeese State (44-14) vs. Minnesota (37-17), 3:30p PT, ESPN+

Game 2: Northern Colorado (26-21) vs. Washington (38-12), 6:00p PT, ESPN+

Saturday, May 20th

(Games may be added to ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)

Game 3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 2:00p PT, ESPN+

Game 4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4:30p PT, ESPN+

Game 5: Loser G3 vs. Winner G4, 7:00p PT, ESPN+

Sunday, May 21st

(Games may be added to ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)

Game 6: Winner G5 vs. Winner G3, 1:00p PT, ESPN+

Game 7 (if necessary): Winner G6 vs. Loser G6, 3:30p PT, ESPN+

Team Previews

Northern Colorado (26-21)

Big Sky 3rd place regular season, Tournament champs

Record vs. P5 teams: 0-2 (both losses to Utah)

Team Leaders Hitting

RF Alyssa Wenzel: .373 avg, 2 HR, 29 RBI, 6 SB, .937 OPS

SS Alexsi Barashkoff (Newport High in Bellevue): .336 avg, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 1 SB, .933 OPS

3B Alison Steinker: .296 avg, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 1 SB, .931 OPS

Team Leaders Pitching

Erin Caviness: 149.2 IP, 3.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 15-8 record, 133 SO, 30 BB

Isabelle DiNapoli: 127.2 IP, 4.39 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 10-11 record, 93 SO, 40 BB

McNeese State (44-14)

Southland 1st place regular season, Tournament champs

Record vs. P5 teams: 2-5 (including 3-2 win over Washington)

Team Leaders Hitting

1B Crislyne Moreno: .271 avg, 5 HR, 28 RBI, 8 SB, .851 OPS

SS Reese Reyna: .331 avg, 2 HR, 23 RBI, 24 SB, .848 OPS

RF Alayis Seneca: .373 avg, 0 HR, 13 RBI, 22 SB, .838 OPS

Team Leaders Pitching

Whitney Tate: 150 IP, 1.35 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 16-4 record, 76 SO, 21 BB

Ashley Vallejo: 131 IP, 2.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 18-8 record, 105 SO, 51 BB

Minnesota (37-17)

Big Ten 3rd place regular season, t-3rd place tournament

Record vs. P5 teams: 23-14 (12-game win streak before loss in B1G tournament semis)

Team Leaders Hitting

C Taylor Krapf: .354 avg, 14 HR, 47 RBI, 0 SB, 1.163 OPS

SS Jess Oakland: .327 avg, 13 HR, 44 RBI, 4 SB, 1.067 OPS

CF Natalie DenHartog: .314 avg, 12 HR, 35 RBI, 7 SB, .989 OPS

3B Kayla Chavez: .333 avg, 10 HR, 33 RBI, 0 SB, .940 OPS

Team Leaders Pitching

Autumn Pease: 203.1 IP, 1.45 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 256 SO, 27 BB

Jacie Hambrick: 87 IP, 2.33 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 55 SO, 35 BB

#7 Washington (38-12)

Pac-12 2nd place regular season, t-3rd place tournament

Record vs. P5 teams: 18-10

Team Leaders Hitting

1B Baylee Klingler: .406 avg, 11 HR, 44 RBI, 3 SB, 1.205 OPS

LF Sami Reynolds: .369 avg, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 7 SB, 1.045 OPS

RF Madi Huskey: .312 avg, 11 HR, 41 RBI, 4 SB, .984 OPS

Team Leaders Pitching

Ruby Meylan: 152.1 IP, 2.11 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 178 SO, 42 BB

Kelley Lynch: 75.2 IP, 2.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 98 SO, 40 BB

Lindsay Lopez: 69.1 IP, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 61 SO, 22 BB