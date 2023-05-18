Thursday Dots: Beat Washington & Lee

Good morning, and— oh would you look at this:

BREAKING: College Football Week 0 starts in less than 100 days — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) May 18, 2023

To the dots!

The Pac-12 has decided to expand media access during games with groundbreaking new things such as... in-game coach interviews (who doesn't looove that) and mic'd up players (actually kinda fun I suppose).

Pac-12 approves in-game & pre-game football access initiatives to be implemented in Pac-12 broadcasts on ESPN, FOX Sports & Pac-12 Networks. It includes:

* In-game head coach interviews

* Pre-game & halftime locker room camera access

* Coaches & select players wired on-field… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 18, 2023

Christian and Danny podcast up;

New: Ep. 53 of Say Who, Say Pod with @dannyoneil and me. @ianistweeting continues to carry the show with his suggested topics. This week's is a wild realignment hypothetical.



Apple: https://t.co/2NYJ5XK9t9



Spotify: https://t.co/fR9iWUgupI



On Montlake: https://t.co/4Wnw9MgkcE — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) May 18, 2023

Taj Davis announces he's returning to the Bay Area:

Cal has landed a commitment from Washington wide receiver transfer Taj Davis, via his Instagram.



Davis has a combined 606 yards and 4 TDs over the last 2 seasons.https://t.co/mLtIMAixgu pic.twitter.com/ncuJonqUYD — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) May 17, 2023

I'll be rooting for him except when he's playing us.

And most importantly, we have the annual Charitibundi Bowl put on by ye olde good/fun crew from Shutdown Fullcast/formerly Every Day Should Be Saturday/Moon Crew/Channel 6/Vacation Bible School/ya know what, you get it.

Right up top: Here's where you can donate. DONATE. DONATE NOW HERE.

But anyways: YOUR Washington Huskies are getting beaten — for the second year in a row — by some colonial soundin-ass school from I can only assume Virginia or Massachusetts:

We bring you the annual tradition of Washington & Lee being the true rival & me refusing to look up what or where Washington & Lee is https://t.co/3Ct74qHGFu — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 18, 2023

(Last year I ragged on Washington & Lee for clearly based on name alone being some bastion of WASP-ness and someone decided to take that very seriously in the comments and defend Washington & Lee against my clearly Very Serious claims. If that person is reading this now and feeling inclined to once more fight that fight: Stop it.)

(Seriously though, if your school is named after two dudes separated by an ampersand, that's WASP. I don't make the rules.)

(Oh god, is the “Lee” in “Washington &” who I think it is? Please no.)

Anyways, here are some of the best UW-related donations and pitches so far, which will hopefully inspire you all to beat them — not necessarily in amount, but in creativity-bordering-on-insanity:

U-Dub has been so strong this year, gonna buy a sailboat I hate and sink for the insurance money as a tribute https://t.co/NSP9ey8cRA — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 17, 2023

Greatest setting in college football for maritime insurance fraud, print the Tshirt @HomefieldApparl — Undi Galaga (@cascadiapirate) May 17, 2023

Day 2 of Dawgposting is short but sweet. It would be too mean to just donate one dollar for every season of Oregon Ducks football without a national title, so I’ll throw in one cent for their one Heisman winner. Nice job, Marcus.@edsbs @HollyAnderson @newampaths @UWonSBN pic.twitter.com/ki0rpxJ1Ow — Clayton (@i_am_bread_dad) May 16, 2023

Here for biblically themed football lore too https://t.co/tCKqlVDpdI — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 15, 2023

And of course, what has become an annual tradition here, while we collectively are competing for Washington's moral superiority, you are all individually competing — whether you want to or not — for this:

A reminder for the third year in a row, the most creative donation gets a rebate for the exact price of their favorite beer sent to their venmo:https://t.co/h5V3SqxB5A — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 15, 2023

So tag us in your Charitibundi Bowl donations and at the end of this all we (read: I personally) will venmo you the exact amount of your favorite beer.

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.