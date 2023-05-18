 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Beat Washington & Lee

It's the Charitibundi Bowl, which is once again proving that our true Washington-related rival is some school from somewhere.

By Gabey Lucas
Good morning, and— oh would you look at this:

To the dots!

Christian and Danny podcast up;

Taj Davis announces he's returning to the Bay Area:

I'll be rooting for him except when he's playing us.

And most importantly, we have the annual Charitibundi Bowl put on by ye olde good/fun crew from Shutdown Fullcast/formerly Every Day Should Be Saturday/Moon Crew/Channel 6/Vacation Bible School/ya know what, you get it.

Right up top: Here's where you can donate. DONATE. DONATE NOW HERE.

But anyways: YOUR Washington Huskies are getting beaten — for the second year in a row — by some colonial soundin-ass school from I can only assume Virginia or Massachusetts:

(Last year I ragged on Washington & Lee for clearly based on name alone being some bastion of WASP-ness and someone decided to take that very seriously in the comments and defend Washington & Lee against my clearly Very Serious claims. If that person is reading this now and feeling inclined to once more fight that fight: Stop it.)

(Seriously though, if your school is named after two dudes separated by an ampersand, that's WASP. I don't make the rules.)

(Oh god, is the “Lee” in “Washington &” who I think it is? Please no.)

Anyways, here are some of the best UW-related donations and pitches so far, which will hopefully inspire you all to beat them — not necessarily in amount, but in creativity-bordering-on-insanity:

And of course, what has become an annual tradition here, while we collectively are competing for Washington's moral superiority, you are all individually competing — whether you want to or not — for this:

So tag us in your Charitibundi Bowl donations and at the end of this all we (read: I personally) will venmo you the exact amount of your favorite beer.

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

