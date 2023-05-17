Dots: Hosting Huskies

Walking side-by-side with death,
- The Huskies are hosting NCAA Regionals starting this Friday!
2023 REGIONAL TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW‼️— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 16, 2023
: https://t.co/XwbfngnZoz#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/WsniteFCMH
- Here’s a reminder of the bracket:
The #RoadToWCWS runs through Seattle— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 15, 2023
Game times for this weekend's regional have been set! Tickets for the general public will go on sale tomorrow at noon PT!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/oI1iVzdiWv
- I thought this was a given, but I guess it’s now official: players will be featured in the upcoming NCAA Football video game. They can also choose to opt out.
- Washington tops this list of post-spring quarterback rankings, by “comfort.” Husky fans should obviously feel pretty good about Michael Penix starting and the experienced Dylan Morris backing him up.
- Greg Biggins caught up with Jason Mitchell, a 4-star DB who Washington is hoping to get a visit from.
- Find any reason to donate! Here’s the website and how to give.
Just doing one big #CharitibundiBowl donation. @edsbs @HollyAnderson @BrianMFloyd @newampaths @UWonSBN pic.twitter.com/eAapDSvwOl— Larry Weese (@larryweese) May 17, 2023
