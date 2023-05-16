 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Trice As Nice

Bralen Trice is poised for an even bigger season while two Huskies receivers were named to a Top 10 list

By Tom_Adamski
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • Christian Caple released a mailbag on 2024 recruiting and much more.

  • Dan Raley at Fan Nation previews Bralen Trice’s role and potential for the 23’ season.

  • Scott Eklund released his recruiting blog with a lot of updates on top prospects and where the coaching staff will be this week.

  • Jon Wilner takes a look at the Pac-12 post-spring and still has the Washington Huskies as the team to beat.

  • Sunny Skies and getting work in seem to be in the forecast this week.

  • Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan were named to ESPN’s Top 10 WR’s for 2023 List

Diamond Dawg Dots

  • The Husky Softball Team is hosting the Regional Softball Tournament.

  • Bracket and schedule released for this Weekend’s Regionals.

Track Dots

  • The Track team put on a show!!

