Tuesday Dots: Trice As Nice

Football Dots
- Christian Caple released a mailbag on 2024 recruiting and much more.
In a new Montlake Mailbag, I discuss:— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) May 15, 2023
— 2024 recruiting pace
— Past UW players to put off the draft
— An alternate timeline where UW beats Montana
— Guardian Caps
— Lots more
And I begin with a tale of personal serendipity.https://t.co/n1R7OP8toZ
- Dan Raley at Fan Nation previews Bralen Trice’s role and potential for the 23’ season.
Some fans made fun of Bralen Trice's 72-yard TD fumble return in 2021. No one messes with him now.https://t.co/1iFAuAiAdw— Dan Raley (@DanRaley1) May 15, 2023
- Scott Eklund released his recruiting blog with a lot of updates on top prospects and where the coaching staff will be this week.
Today's @Dawgman247 Recruiting Blog is up...lots of updates on coaches and top prospects...https://t.co/IPw3f5oVJA pic.twitter.com/oBPICXr0kI— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) May 15, 2023
- Jon Wilner takes a look at the Pac-12 post-spring and still has the Washington Huskies as the team to beat.
Jon Wilner’s Post Spring Pac-12 Projection for 2023:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) May 16, 2023
1. Washington
2. Utah
3. USC
4. Oregon
5. Oregon State
6. Ucla
7. WSU
8. Colorado
9. Arizona
10. ASU
11. Cal
12. Stanford https://t.co/ItekPn5kQX
- Sunny Skies and getting work in seem to be in the forecast this week.
Good morning Husky Nation! Another beautiful day and the Dawgs are getting that work in! Have a great week! pic.twitter.com/qisrntgc2F— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) May 15, 2023
- Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan were named to ESPN’s Top 10 WR’s for 2023 List
ESPN’s Top 10 WR’s for 2023:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) May 15, 2023
1. Marvin Harrison (Ohio St)
2. Emeka Egbuka (Ohio St)
3. Rome Odunze (UW)
4. Dorian Singer (USC)
8. Jalen McMillan (UW)https://t.co/DGyj9m4E8w
Diamond Dawg Dots
- The Husky Softball Team is hosting the Regional Softball Tournament.
Regionals— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 16, 2023
Can't wait to cheer on @UWSoftball at home!#GoHuskies x #MightyAreTheWomen
- Bracket and schedule released for this Weekend’s Regionals.
The #RoadToWCWS runs through Seattle— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 15, 2023
Game times for this weekend's regional have been set! Tickets for the general public will go on sale tomorrow at noon PT!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/oI1iVzdiWv
- Washington Huskies Baseball is trending up
Better buy stock in Husky baseball now pic.twitter.com/QCFtpcSUqC— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 15, 2023
Track Dots
- The Track team put on a show!!
— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 15, 2023
The Huskies won 8⃣ @pac12 titles, breaking the record of six done in 2016 and 1976.
The Huskies won 3⃣ titles in 2019, 4⃣ in 2021, and 5⃣ in 2022 before this year's big haul.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/bRbCbM2g8A
