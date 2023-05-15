 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Tracking to Victory

Washington accomplishes major milestones in multiple sports

By andrewberg7
/ new
Edward Strong

Heard some talk Dots doing some storefront preachin’

Talking about saving souls and all the time leechin’

  • Husky Softball will host a regional after earning the #7 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Dawgs will welcome Minnesota, McNeese, and Northern Colorado to Seattle. UW had to sweat out the seeding after being upset by Utah in the Pac-12 tournament. Although, Utah's surprising run to the tournament championship softens the blow a bit.
  • In other celebratory news, UW Track and Field made history. The men's team won the conference tournament this weekend for the first time. Husky track and field has been on a dramatic upswing and this is the sort of crowning achievement that warrants national recognition.
  • Washington baseball’s offense exploded in a three-game sweep in Eugene. The Dawgs dominated the #24 Ducks in a series that could have postseason implications. The 43 runs over three games is UW’s best total since 2004.
  • Christian Caple picked over/under win totals for each Pac-12 team. I don't envy the task given how much will inevitably change between now and the start of the season, let alone when all the games have e played.

