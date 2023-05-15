Monday Dots: Tracking to Victory

Heard some talk Dots doing some storefront preachin’
- Husky Softball will host a regional after earning the #7 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Dawgs will welcome Minnesota, McNeese, and Northern Colorado to Seattle. UW had to sweat out the seeding after being upset by Utah in the Pac-12 tournament. Although, Utah's surprising run to the tournament championship softens the blow a bit.
- In other celebratory news, UW Track and Field made history. The men's team won the conference tournament this weekend for the first time. Husky track and field has been on a dramatic upswing and this is the sort of crowning achievement that warrants national recognition.
- Washington baseball’s offense exploded in a three-game sweep in Eugene. The Dawgs dominated the #24 Ducks in a series that could have postseason implications. The 43 runs over three games is UW’s best total since 2004.
- Christian Caple picked over/under win totals for each Pac-12 team. I don't envy the task given how much will inevitably change between now and the start of the season, let alone when all the games have e played.
Oh HELL YES it's that time of year friends, let's get $70.21-ing
.@UWTrack put on a SHOW at the Pac-12 Championships
(M) First Pac-12 team title in program history
3⃣ (W) Matched highest finish in program history
19(!) individual medals:
(most in program history)
#GoHuskies
It's never too early for my @ActionNetworkHQ Never-Too-Early bowl projections. @CFBPlayoffs: Georgia-Washington; Michigan-Florida St; Orange: Clemson-Ohio St; Sugar: Texas Tech-Alabama; Fiesta: Oregon-Tulane; Peach: Penn St-LSU; Gator: Auburn-Louisville
Highlighted by a win in the third varsity eight, the UW men's rowing team finished second at 2023 Pac-12 Championships.

IRAs (June 2-4) up next!
IRAs (June 2-4) up next!
Men's recap: https://t.co/ynQeo3ImSB#RowingU x #TheBoysInTheBoat pic.twitter.com/YyzhF0USTN
