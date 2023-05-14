Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Check Out Some So Cal Powerhouse High Schools & Other Notes

Happy Mothers Day Husky fans. The Husky staff has been busy on the recruiting trail checking out prospects in person at their high schools, extending offers, and setting up official visits with some of their top targets (in June). This last week the Husky staff really hit up southern California to check out prospects (Mater Dei and St John Bosco had an open practice for college coaches to check prospects out). If you follow recruiting you know how many recruits come out of those 2 high schools and how important it is for the Husky staff to try and mine those schools for recruits. In the 2024 class alone the Husky staff has offered close to 15 prospects from those 2 schools which is almost 10% of the total offers extended in the 2024 so far (they have had more success at St John Bosco landing players like Trent McDuffie, and Deven Bryant who are a few of the more notable prospects from Bosco).

As I have mentioned a few times in my blogs, June is shaping up to be a big month for the Huskies on the recruiting front, with June 23rd being the biggest weekend of official visits. With 3 commits in the class (after the recent addition of 4 star offensive lineman Paki Finau to the class), the husky staff is likely going to add at least another 17-20 commits for the 2024 class (it’s expected to be close to a full class). A few notable names have been added to the visit list:

4 star wideout Emmet Mosley from Santa Margarita Catholic HS, CA is set to visit Montlake. Rated as the 32nd best wideout in the class (by 247sports), Mosley holds offers from UGA, Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame, and most of the Pac12. The Husky staff has been after Mosley for a while, and it sounds like right now they may be the favorite to land him (for the record his film is insane, and he can score from anywhere). It sounds like health has been an issue for Mosley (his sophomore and freshman years), but he was fully healthy last year and accounted for 78 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns.

4 star defensive lineman Jericho Johnson from Armijo HS, CA might be the most important recruit on the board for the Husky staff in the 2024 class. With offers from around the country Johnson has a long list of suitors that he is looking at. The Husky staff would love to keep Johnson on the west coast and land the best defensive lineman out west. Rated as the 14th best defensive lineman by 247sports, Johnson is a game wrecker on the defensive line and he would be a huge addition to the program if the husky staff could add him.

A couple of other names have been added to the 23rd visit weekend as well (right now there is 12 scheduled visitors).

3 star safety Joshua Lair from Fort Bend Marshall HS, TX

3 star safety Payton Waters from Birmingham HS, CA

3 star athlete Kingston Lopa from Grant Union HS, CA

3 star wideout Justice Williams from Oaks Christian HS, CA

3 star defensive end Ratumana Bulabalavu from Army and Navy Academy HS, CA

There are likely going to be some more names added to that weekend and I will make sure to update that list here (there will likely be some activity that weekend so keep your eyes on checking this space, and following me @asieverkropp). That is all for now, and as always have a great weekend (especially to all the moms out there).