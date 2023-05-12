 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: 1 Down, 2 To Go

Washington Softball advances to the Pac-12 Tournament semis to play Utah tonight

By Max Vrooman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UW Softball Twitter Account

Softball Dots

  • The Huskies now play #3 seed Utah in the semifinals in a game that happens this afternoon at 4:30p PT and will be televised on ESPNU. So far there have been no upsets with #1 seed UCLA taking on #4 seed Stanford in the other semifinal.
  • In case you missed it, Mike Vorel wrote about Kalen DeBoer and his other job: softball dad.

Football Dots

-2024 Arizona EDGE Deshawn Warner

-2024 California EDGE Ed’Mari Binton

-2025 California LB Mark Ihenachor

-2025 California QB Ashton Beierly

-2025 California QB Leo Hannan

-2026 California WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

-2026 California WR Jonah Smith

Retro Dot

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...