Friday Dots: 1 Down, 2 To Go

Softball Dots
- Ruby Meylan threw a complete game shutout and Jadelyn Allchin hit a solo homer. That was enough for #2 seed Washington to open up with a 1-0 win over Oregon State in their first game in the inaugural Pac-12 tournament.
Solo blast @jadelynallchin opens up the scoring for @UWSoftball! pic.twitter.com/giOjrHkdo1— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) May 11, 2023
- The Huskies now play #3 seed Utah in the semifinals in a game that happens this afternoon at 4:30p PT and will be televised on ESPNU. So far there have been no upsets with #1 seed UCLA taking on #4 seed Stanford in the other semifinal.
- In case you missed it, Mike Vorel wrote about Kalen DeBoer and his other job: softball dad.
Football Dots
- Vorel also wrote about Husky corner Elijah Jackson and his athletic journey to appearing as a front-runner to lock down one of the starting gigs next fall.
- The Athletic talked to several Group of 5 and lower tier P5 schools about tampering but no one was willing to talk on the record so...what good does that do these coaches?
- One of UW’s top targets at WR, Kwazi Gilmer, has got 5 official visits set up including a trip to UW the weekend of June 16th, and talks about each school.
- The Husky coaching staff was busy yesterday extending a ton of offers including ones to:
-2024 Arizona EDGE Deshawn Warner
-2024 California EDGE Ed’Mari Binton
-2025 California LB Mark Ihenachor
-2025 California QB Ashton Beierly
-2025 California QB Leo Hannan
-2026 California WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
-2026 California WR Jonah Smith
Retro Dot
Colorado vs Washington (1999) pic.twitter.com/4Tp4FRI846— College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) May 11, 2023
