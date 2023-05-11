Thursday Dots: Combo #9, Speed and Power

Unlike Andrew, I don’t have the brainpower to come up with a song and then think of parody lyrics that lead into “here’s the dots.” I don’t even have the brainpower to come up with a song. Period. Name one song any song you say? No.
Here’s the dots:
- Christian Caple on Scott Huff’s persistence and DeBoer’s recognition.
- Seven softball Dawgs won All-Pac-12 awards as they head into the postseason with the inaugural Pac-12 tourney.
- Coach Tarr talks to The Times’ Scott Hanson about said Pac-12 tournament and how the team has rebounded from a not-great loss a few weeks ago to Oregon State.
UW Softball Pac-12 Honorees:— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 10, 2023
1st team- Baylee Klingler, Ruby Meylan
2nd team- Madi Huskey, Sami Reynolds
3rd team- SilentRain Espinoza
All-Freshman- Ruby Meylan, Brooklyn Carter
All-Defense- Rylee Holtorf
The future is bright ⭐️@brooklyncart04 and @rubymeylan earn All-Freshman Team nods!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/jGFNO1BwSK— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 10, 2023
This is cool:
Athlete Talk— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 9, 2023
Washington Athletics has added an impactful resource that prioritizes the mental health of Husky student-athletes. #GoHuskies
Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo defensive lineman Jericho Johnson has lined up a Pac-12 official visit, his first scheduled official https://t.co/Wl0Xih47iJ pic.twitter.com/JfADdwa2f2— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 10, 2023
Another June 23 UW OV https://t.co/uvLtmoYfda— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 10, 2023
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
