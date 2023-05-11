Thursday Dots: Combo #9, Speed and Power

Unlike Andrew, I don’t have the brainpower to come up with a song and then think of parody lyrics that lead into “here’s the dots.” I don’t even have the brainpower to come up with a song. Period. Name one song any song you say? No.

Here’s the dots:

UW Softball Pac-12 Honorees:

1st team- Baylee Klingler, Ruby Meylan

2nd team- Madi Huskey, Sami Reynolds

3rd team- SilentRain Espinoza

All-Freshman- Ruby Meylan, Brooklyn Carter

All-Defense- Rylee Holtorf — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 10, 2023

This is cool:

Athlete Talk



Washington Athletics has added an impactful resource that prioritizes the mental health of Husky student-athletes. #GoHuskies — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 9, 2023

Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo defensive lineman Jericho Johnson has lined up a Pac-12 official visit, his first scheduled official https://t.co/Wl0Xih47iJ pic.twitter.com/JfADdwa2f2 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 10, 2023

Another June 23 UW OV https://t.co/uvLtmoYfda — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 10, 2023

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.