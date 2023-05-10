Wednesday Dots: High-Stakes Huskies

No I’m never gonna do it without the Dots on,
Oh no,
That’s what I am,
Please understand,
I wanna be your holy Dots.
Dots
- The inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament begins TODAY, and no. 5 Washington is playing as well as anyone right now. The stakes are high as NCAA tournament seeding is up for grabs.
- Washington has a first round bye and will play Oregon State tomorrow.
- The Pac-12 is loaded with great teams this year:
IT'S TOURNEY TIME— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 9, 2023
Here's where our teams stand in the USA Today / NFCA poll ahead of the inaugural #Pac12SB Tournament ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YRZPIgs2yp
- Well earned for Baylee Klinger!
- -— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 10, 2023
For the third consecutive season, @bayleekling has been named First Team All-Conference!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/6hGcNm6fSD
- A huge freshman season ends with all conference honors:
- -— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 10, 2023
The first Husky freshman since 2018 to earn First Team All-Conference honors! Congratulations, @rubymeylan!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/EaObj2CEfH
- Madi Huskey earns her second All-Pac-12 honor:
- -— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 10, 2023
An All-Conference nod for the second consecutive season! Congratulations, @madisonhuskey!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/Gl86sH27KY
- Yet again emphasizing how deep and talented this team is, Sami Reynolds All-Pac-12 for her fourth (!) consecutive year:
- -— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 10, 2023
A four-time All-Conference honoree! Congrats, @ReynoldsSami!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/TRQbLAVkR9
- Could almost be mistaken for a Big 10 announcement:
Big O brought to you by @GrubbRyan pic.twitter.com/VBgVgyevrp— Washington Football (@UW_Football) May 9, 2023
- And the coach who helps make that offense possible:
Top 10 College Football Offensive Coordinators per @PFF https://t.co/xUV0JcDqE0 pic.twitter.com/VuSRJaAChv— On3 (@On3sports) May 9, 2023
- Jon Wilner dives into the Comcast overpayment scandal that resulted in two Pac-12 executives losing their jobs, and the responsibility that conference presidents have to hold the Pac-12 to higher management standards.
Loading comments...