Monday Dots: The Saga Continues

Listen it don’t really matter to me, baby

You believe what you want to believe

You see, you don’t have to live like Dots

Through seven rounds of drafting, no NFL team saw fit to take a draft-eligible player from last year’s 11-win Husky team. Nonetheless, plenty of Dawgs signed on with NFL teams as undrafted free agents and the Seattle Times has a comprehensive breakdown of the various situations. The non-draft will likely be a blessing in disguise since most of the Huskies who would’ve been picked early- Michael Penix, Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Bralen Trice- instead opted to run it back in Seattle.

Myles Murao entered the transfer portal for the Dawgs. It looked like a coup when the Huskies landed the top-150 recruit out of Mater Dei. With competition throughout the internal offensive line, Murao was not able to secure playing time and will ply his trade elsewhere next season.

Christian Caple has had all the editorial freedom he could want since hanging his own shingle at On Montlake. His job-shadow piece of the end of last week demonstrates that he can make the most of being his own boss. Caple followed Kalen DeBoer for much of the day of the Spring Game and his behind-the-scenes look is fascinating.

247 has a review of the Elite 11 QB camp for the class of 2024. EJ Caminong from Garfield is a UW commit who was graded as one of the top-five recruits at the camp. With Caminong’s development, the Dawgs will face a tough battle to keep him in the boat until signing day.

It was a successful weekend on the diamond for the men and women. Husky baseball swept USC on Montlake. Softball dispatched Seattle U. and Utah Valley for a perfect non-conference week.

TCU had 0 NFL Draft picks in 2022 and then made the National Title game the following year with 8 players being taken in the 2023 Draft.



Can Washington do the same? https://t.co/IsroXpoj4F — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) April 30, 2023