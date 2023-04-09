Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Who Visited Montlake This Weekend

Happy Easter Husky fans. With the Husky team in the midst of spring practice (including a scrimmage on Friday), several visitors made their way up to campus this weekend for unofficial visits. Here is a look at some of the notable visitors that made their way up:

4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA made a surprise visit to UW on Friday. Brown, who is the top rated prospect in the state in the 2024 class, is rated by 247sports as the 3rd best running back in the 2024 class. Brown, holds offers from around the country and if the Huskies want to keep him home they will need to beat out schools like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, USC, and Oregon. The Husky staff is going to bring in at least 1 running back in the 2024 class (it will be interesting to see who they bring in for that spot).

3 star linebacker Khmori House from St John Bosco HS, CA made his way up to campus to check out the Husky program. Rated as the 107th best linebacker in the 2024 class, House is sideline to sideline linebacker which the Husky defensive staff look for in linebackers. The Huskies appear to be in good shape with House, but he is going to visit some other schools and will likely officially visit UW later this spring. With offers from Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, and Tennessee, House has several suitors to choose from.

3 star cornerback Braylon Conley from Atascocita HS, TX was also on campus to check out the Husky program. Rated as the 50th best cornerback in the country, Conley holds offers from Auburn, Nebraska, Oregon, TCU, and Texas, and UW. Conely is listed at 6’0” and around 170 pounds, and he looks like a good looking prospect at cornerback. The Husky staff would love to add a player like Conley who is a good player, and also a top prospect in the state of Texas.

3 star defensive lineman Omar Khan from Bridgeland HS, TX was on campus this last weekend to check out the program. Rated as a 3 star defensive lineman in the 2024 class, Khan holds offers from Cal, Vanderbilt, and UW. The Husky staff is looking to add at least 2 defensive linemen in the 2024 class and Khan is a player they really like (he is very athletic for his size- he’s listed at around 6’3” and 270 pounds). If the Huskies bring him up for an official visit in June I would take it as a very good sign.

2023 QB signee Austin Mack from Folsom HS, CA was also on campus to check out the program and likely build some rapport with the Husky team before he enrolls in summer. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.