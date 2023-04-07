Friday Dots: Rain, Rain Go Away

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel looks at how UW has used the transfer portal since Kalen DeBoer’s arrival to make up for a 2021 recruiting class that is increasingly filled with misses after former 4-star Owen Prentice recently stepped away from the team.
- Dawgman spoke with DL Jayvon Parker after a successful freshman season and the potential of getting to play with his twin brother with Armon finally healthy.
- The latest edition of Say Who, Say Pod is out with Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil discussing Husky football practices among other topics.
The *4* best friends that anyone could have! @CadeOtton, @joe_tryon, @VitaVea & @GregGaines99 are reunited and it feels so good!! #ProDawgs @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/Dx6qr4mXP3— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 6, 2023
National Student-Athlete Day pic.twitter.com/jvNPnKfSwA— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 6, 2023
Washington Athletics Dots
- If you live in/around Seattle and looked outside yesterday you might’ve noticed that it basically never stopped raining. That means we’ve got double header action for UW Softball today with the 3rd game of the series scheduled for Saturday.
Information regarding tickets, streaming and updated weekend schedule for Friday's doubleheader against Cal ⤵️— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 7, 2023
>> https://t.co/DEYdeehJMH pic.twitter.com/EqZvIs4YJR
Rain should stop around 1pm, in time for the Huskies to start their double header against Cal at 3:30.— Vinny Speziale (@vinnyspeziale) April 7, 2023
Washington (26-8) ranks 10th in RPI, while California (24-9) ranks 27th.
- Rain wasn’t a problem in Tucson where the Husky baseball team stormed back with 6 runs in the 9th to beat Arizona.
RECAP | Washington hammered four big flies on Thursday, storming back in the ninth inning for its first win in Tucson since 2015.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 7, 2023
https://t.co/nUhmlKaUt8 pic.twitter.com/qkswkwdGaY
Hard-earned win!— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) April 6, 2023
Now back to Pac-12 play!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/uSonTXmEmB
Loading comments...