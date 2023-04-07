 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Rain, Rain Go Away

Husky softball has a doubleheader after yesterday’s rain out while the baseball team had a dramatic 9th inning comeback.

By Max Vrooman
NCAA SOFTBALL: MAY 23 Playoff Regional - Michigan v Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

Washington Athletics Dots

  • If you live in/around Seattle and looked outside yesterday you might’ve noticed that it basically never stopped raining. That means we’ve got double header action for UW Softball today with the 3rd game of the series scheduled for Saturday.

