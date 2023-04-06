 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Husky Giving Day

And a new(ish) Dawg comes back home.

By Gabey Lucas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Michigan State at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Thursday. To the dots!

First off: It’s Husky Giving Day! Head on over there and do that “shut up and take my money” thing.

Best of luck to Owen in whatever his next steps are!

I had to see this, and now you do too:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

