Thursday Dots: Husky Giving Day

If you’re subscribed to Christian Caple’s On Montlake — and if you’re not, why not? — he’s got observations from day seven of spring practice.

Mike Vorel talks to Germie Bernard about coming back to Washington from Michigan State, where he signed his original LOI before leaving when Junior Adams ditched for Oregon mere days later.

Ep. 47 of Say Who, Say Pod is out. @dannyoneil and me discuss rivalries, spring practice and oiling season in Cowlitz County.



This isn’t UW specific, but it is relevant and a cool look at how pitching room dynamics and workloads are changing in softball over the last 15 or so years.

Best of luck to Owen in whatever his next steps are!

Former O'Dea OL and four-star recruit Owen Prentice has left the Huskies, a spokesperson confirms. Prentice was buried on UW's depth chart. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 5, 2023

I had to see this, and now you do too:

Readers attempt to create a Plague League in honor of Passover: https://t.co/tNtXtpWQTe pic.twitter.com/bXGvpSx8AE — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 5, 2023

