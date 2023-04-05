Reports: Noah Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Washington’s roster churn continued today as it was reported by multiple outlets with access to the transfer portal that Noah Williams has entered. Williams averaged 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for the Huskies and will have one more season of eligibility remaining as a grad transfer for his next school.

The 6’5 Seattle native transferred in from WSU last offseason and was expected to be a major piece but hurt his knee in the season opener and missed 18 games while never looking fully healthy in the other 14. He returned for the beginning of conference play but got off to a rough start shooting 8/25 on 2’s and 4/16 on 3’s in his first 5 games. There were a pair of seeming breakout performances with 22 points in a home win over Cal and 18 points and 8 rebounds in an OT win over Arizona State. But Williams ended up sitting the final 5 games of the regular season.

There was some thought that Williams might return since he did not walk on senior day despite eligible to do so. But that does not end up being the case.

Williams becomes the 7th Husky to enter the transfer portal joining guards Keyon Menifield and PJ Fuller, wings Tyler Linhardt and Cole Bajema, and bigs Jackson Grant and Langston Wilson. So far Menifield (Arkansas) and Grant (Montana State) are the only ones to commit to a new school.

Now that Williams has entered the portal, the only piece off last year’s roster who has stated their intentions (with the possibility they change their minds) is Keion Brooks Jr. Even if he returns it now leaves Washington with a roster made up of: G Koren Johnson, G Wesley Yates (true freshman), F Christian King (true freshman) F Moses Wood (Portland transfer), F Keion Brooks Jr., C Braxton Meah, and C Franck Kepnang (returning from torn ACL). The Huskies no matter what will need at least 2 more guards and 1 more wing (plus another if Brooks leaves) to have any chance at putting together a balanced or competent roster next season.

It was unfortunate that we never got to see what a healthy Williams could do for the Huskies. He hasn’t been the most efficient offensive player but I was in particular excited about his potential in Washington’s zone defense. Instead, he finished with career lows in block and steal rate trying to play through his injuries. Hopefully Noah will find somewhere he can thrive once fully healthy next fall.