Wednesday Dots: Goforth and...

Football Dots
- Christian Caple helps fans get to know new USC LB transfer Ralen Goforth who is competing to break through and become a starter for the Huskies in his final season of eligibilty.
- Mike Vorel writes that Denzel Boston is looking to be next in line in a very crowded Husky receiver room that should have some openings after this season.
- Washington picked up a PWO commitment along the OL from Parker Cross out of Seattle Prep.
After a great conversation with @scotthuffUW, I am blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Washington! Thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey! #purplereign @KalenDeBoer @apmaul @Kekoalii_808 @bigdrelino @BrandonHuffman @NickFarman55 pic.twitter.com/Ke8wZcxFeV— Parker Cross (@P_Cross05) April 5, 2023
- The Huskies are one of 4 Pac-12 schools standing out for high 3-star 2024 WR Dillon Gresham.
- 2024 QB commit E.J Caminong continues to be committed to the Huskies...for now. He tweeted out an offer from Cal and says that they along with OSU, Oregon, and Texas A&M have continued to reach out and would like to pry him away from Washington.
- 2024 TE Decker DeGraaf says that Washington is recruiting him harder than any other school right now and currently UW has his only scheduled official visit for the end of June.
- Washington is one of the 4 schools most after DL Ratumana Bulabavu who has put up monster numbers (41.5 sacks the last 2 years) at a lower level California HS. The Huskies have a family tie as he’s a cousin of current DL Tuli Letuligasenoa although Tuli will graduate before Ratumana gets on a college campus.
Grind, refine & compete— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 5, 2023
Basketball Dots
- Despite leaving the door slightly cracked open for a potential return, Keyon Menifield announced his commitment to Arkansas which has shown an extreme willingness in recent years to go all-in on transfers and find success in the NCAA tournament. It officially brings an end to item one on the offseason checklist after Hop was returned of keep both Menifield and Meah from transferring.
#Committed @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/kBja9jtSTg— Keyon Menifield Jr1️⃣ (@TheCh0sen0ne_) April 4, 2023
Mark(elevator) ⬆️ #ProDawgs x @MarkelleFpic.twitter.com/gcKODhsQAG— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) April 5, 2023
