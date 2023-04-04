Tuesday Dots: Knock On Wood

Basketball Dots
- Percy Allen covers the latest Husky Basketball commitment from Moses Wood and the current Scholarship numbers. You can also catch our recap here (ICYMI)
- Dawgman also goes 1 on 1 with Moses Wood on his commitment and what the sharp shooter will bring to the Huskies as well as what fans can expect next season ($).
- Joe Tipton broke the commitment of Moses Wood today.
NEWS: Portland graduate transfer Moses Wood has committed to Washington, he tells @On3sports.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 3, 2023
Averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds this season.
Story: https://t.co/llvxiPeNUD pic.twitter.com/6tT2uosdqG
Football Dots
- The Washington Huskies completed Day 6 of Spring Practice and Mike Vorel has the coverage.
In a battle between No. 1 and No. 1, here's who won. That and other observations from UW's sixth practice of the spring: https://t.co/TTd3APAhVn— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 3, 2023
- Dawgman Podcast talks Spring Ball observations and the newest UW Basketball Commit as well as some additional UW Hoops Transfer Portal updates. You can also read about Practice here.
PODCAST (40m) It's @Dawgman247 Radio: Going LIVE on @UW_Football Spring Ball Day Six, Plus a @UW_MBB Commit! https://t.co/noajyIEzRu via @247sports— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) April 3, 2023
- Plays were made....
Battling on both sides #PurpleReign ☔️ pic.twitter.com/ZjkUV8q9RC— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 3, 2023
- If you need some more observations from Day 6, Christian Caple has got you covered.
Thoughts and observations from Day 6 of Washington spring practices, including:— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) April 3, 2023
— Chuck Morrell on the safety competition
— Eric Schmidt on Sav'ell Smalls, Voi Tunuufi and more
— Big gains for Sam Adams IIhttps://t.co/askK6x8p2S
Diamond Dawg Dots
- Husky Softball is back home and begins a 3 game series with the California Golden Bears.
New week, new opportunity— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 3, 2023
Back on Montlake for three games against the Golden Bears!
Thursday - 5 p.m. | Friday - 6 p.m. | Saturday - 12 p.m.
https://t.co/nOLEGO2Zim#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/PhHt23OKo9
- Josh Emanuels has been dominant in his last two outings.
.@jpemanuels' last 2 appearances:— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 4, 2023
6.0 IP
2 Hits
9 Ks
No. Runs.
Yeah... he's like that. pic.twitter.com/H9Efr5H7tE
