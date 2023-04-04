 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Knock On Wood

As The 22-23’ College Basketball Season Came to a Close, UW closed on a Transfer in Moses Wood

By Tom_Adamski
NCAA Basketball: Portland at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Dots

  • Joe Tipton broke the commitment of Moses Wood today.

Football Dots

  • The Washington Huskies completed Day 6 of Spring Practice and Mike Vorel has the coverage.

  • Dawgman Podcast talks Spring Ball observations and the newest UW Basketball Commit as well as some additional UW Hoops Transfer Portal updates. You can also read about Practice here.

  • Plays were made....

  • If you need some more observations from Day 6, Christian Caple has got you covered.

Diamond Dawg Dots

  • Josh Emanuels has been dominant in his last two outings.

