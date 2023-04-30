Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At What’s Happening Over The Next Couple Of Months

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Hopefully you were able to enjoy some of the sun yesterday if you live in the PNW. With spring ball in the rear view mirror I wanted to take a look at what to expect in the next couple of months on the recruiting front.

The spring transfer portal closes today (players entering). The Huskies have a few scholarships available if they want to fill some needs, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a few more transfers into the program in the coming weeks. There should be some news on visits and offers for those portal players in the coming days and weeks so keep an eye out for that.

Husky coaches are on the road doing evaluations both locally and nationally (watching practices/workouts, talking to coaches). I would expect the staff is checking in on some of their top targets. They will also be working on setting up some official visits with some of those targets to try and get them campus. Husky coaches will probably also extend some new offers after checking in some prospects.

Speaking of official visits the Husky staff is already setting up officials in June. So far there is a handful of visitors set to head to Montlake on the weekend of June 23rd. That list should grow as we get closer and I would anticipate some commitments that weekend and shortly thereafter. A few recruits that have already scheduled officials are Paki Finau (4 star offensive tackle), Anelu Lafaele (a 4 star defensive end), Devin Brooks (a 3 star offensive lineman), Decker DeGraf (a 3 star tight end), and Joshua Lair (a 3 star safety). As we get closer to officials happening I will make sure and keep this space updated with who’s heading to Montlake.

That’s all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp (if you aren’t already).