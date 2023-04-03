 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Little 10

Huskies weigh conference future

By andrewberg7
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl Game-Ohio State vs Washington Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Took a jump through Mississippi

Well, muddy water turned to Dots

  • Conference alignment is a topic that won’t go away. We’re several weeks beyond a couple of weeks from the long-rumored media rights deal. In the meantime, we’ve continued to hear whispers about UW and Oregon heading to the Big 10 to maintain competitive revenue totals. Would the existing B1G members be more willing to bring in outside schools at a reduced portion of revenue distribution that is still greater than what the Pac could offer? Would that arrangement ultimately serve the PNW schools? Mike Vorel tackles these questions in a Friday mailbag.

  • Husky softball’s bats went quiet in one of the more disappointing weekends of the season so far. The Dawgs travelled to Tempe to square off with a solid ASU team, but expected to take the series. They opened well with a 4-2 victory on Friday, but scored only 3 more runs over the following two games to drop the series. It’s the only time UW last lost consecutive games this year outside of the series with UCLA.

  • The other Diamond Dawgs had a similar weekend, but at least got to end on a high note. The baseball team dropped both ends of a double-header against Oregon State on Saturday. The bats finally came alive for a 7-2 Sunday win, which kept UW above .500 in conference play (5-4).

  • UW’s spring football practices rolled on. Christian Caple had a report on Day 5 of the session, with a special emphasis on emerging WR Denzel Boston. With great WR depth, Boston will have to earn his opportunities, but Caple cautions against ruling him out.

  • Husky coaches will have an eye on the Under Armor Next even in Southern California this week. Many important recruiting targets will take part in the showcase. Dawgman has live updates from the practices and information on the recruiting battles.

