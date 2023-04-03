Monday Dots: Little 10

Took a jump through Mississippi
Well, muddy water turned to Dots
- Conference alignment is a topic that won’t go away. We’re several weeks beyond a couple of weeks from the long-rumored media rights deal. In the meantime, we’ve continued to hear whispers about UW and Oregon heading to the Big 10 to maintain competitive revenue totals. Would the existing B1G members be more willing to bring in outside schools at a reduced portion of revenue distribution that is still greater than what the Pac could offer? Would that arrangement ultimately serve the PNW schools? Mike Vorel tackles these questions in a Friday mailbag.
- Husky softball’s bats went quiet in one of the more disappointing weekends of the season so far. The Dawgs travelled to Tempe to square off with a solid ASU team, but expected to take the series. They opened well with a 4-2 victory on Friday, but scored only 3 more runs over the following two games to drop the series. It’s the only time UW last lost consecutive games this year outside of the series with UCLA.
- The other Diamond Dawgs had a similar weekend, but at least got to end on a high note. The baseball team dropped both ends of a double-header against Oregon State on Saturday. The bats finally came alive for a 7-2 Sunday win, which kept UW above .500 in conference play (5-4).
- The Women’s Tennis team is on a much better run of form. They smashed Oregon 4-0 this weekend to improve to 5-0 in conference play. It is only the second time in school history that UW has opened 5-0 in the Pac.
- UW’s spring football practices rolled on. Christian Caple had a report on Day 5 of the session, with a special emphasis on emerging WR Denzel Boston. With great WR depth, Boston will have to earn his opportunities, but Caple cautions against ruling him out.
- Husky coaches will have an eye on the Under Armor Next even in Southern California this week. Many important recruiting targets will take part in the showcase. Dawgman has live updates from the practices and information on the recruiting battles.
"Now, they understand what it means to be here and what it takes to get here": As the season comes to a close for @UWGymnastics, expectations are already in place for next year | via @ty_gilstrap https://t.co/P0E1Q3bkvA— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 3, 2023
Four-Star OL Target Isaiah Garcia Talks Washington Visit, Timeline For Decision @Dawgman247 @KimGrinolds @Chris_Fetters @JackMcCauley_ @JoshuaWodka @aaronwbeach @UW_Football @IsaiahJoeGarcia https://t.co/LcW3K0W7IT via @247sports— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) April 2, 2023
Husky Nation please retweet and help spread the word. With approval from the Jarzynka family we at Slough have made a t-shirt to commemorate the UW Football Legend. 100% of the profits from the sale of the shirt will go to the Jarzynka family gofundme: https://t.co/AnBzJ3pdjA pic.twitter.com/jQxQreNqM2— Jack Carr (@RentonWins) March 17, 2023
— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 1, 2023
Great day at our Coaches Clinic… Thanks to all who came out! #PurpleReign ☔️ pic.twitter.com/lUiCZVDJfs
Loading comments...