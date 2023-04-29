Multiple sources confirmed this afternoon that Husky offensive lineman Myles Murao has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore will have 3 years of eligibility remaining at his next stop thanks to the covid mulligan year. He appeared in 3 games in reserve duty playing 30 offensive snaps for Washington per Pro Football Focus.

Washington OL Myles Murao is in the transfer portal, I’m told. Former 4-star recruit had been battling for No. 2 reps at right guard. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) April 29, 2023

Murao entered the Washington program as one of the more highly anticipated recruits in a long time. He graduated from SoCal power Mater Dei which is notoriously a USC feeder school and so the Huskies rarely pull a top player from their halls. He was listed as the #115 player in the country by the 247 Sports Composite and the crown jewel of an offensive line class that featured 5 members. The thought was that Murao would be able to compete immediately to replace Nick Harris at center and be in line for early playing time.

Instead, a combination of extra weight put on during the break and injuries slowed down Murao’s progress and he vacillated from 300 to 330 pounds over the course of his Husky career. This past spring Murao competed for the 2nd string left guard spot but was not the favorite to win that battle despite his pedigree.

It hasn’t helped Murao that every UW offensive lineman has taken advantage of the extra year of eligibility and stayed for a 6th season. Jaxson Kirkland, Corey Luciano, and Henry Bainivalu all stayed for extra years and then graduated from the interior of the line after last year. But Julius Buelow, Nate Kalepo, and Matteo Mele from previous classes are still around and appear to have won those starting spots.

It’s unfortunate that 2 of UW’s most highly rated offensive linemen in recent years (Murao plus Owen Prentice) have left the program this spring but UW is still left with a talented 2-deep even if the depth behind that group has taken a hit. The Huskies are now at 83 scholarships and will have the option to add another body or two from the transfer portal, promote walk-ons to being on scholarship, or both.

Thank you for your time in Seattle Myles and best of luck at your next stop!