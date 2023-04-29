All We Hear Is Purple: [Expletive Deleted]

Hello! And welcome back to All We Hear is Purple.

It has been a couple of months since our intrepid podcasters checked in on the Dawgs. Would rest or rust prevail? Based on the rambling, interruptions, and legally dicey takes on local celebrities, it’s safe to say the latter. But we can clean that up in post-production.

Back on topic, Andrew and Gabey talked about what we learned from spring practices and the spring game. The secondary looks better, but how much better can it be? Also, how will the playing time shake out at the offensive skill positions?

The hosts also got into the Husky Softball season as the Dawgs near the end of Pac-12 play. It has been a solid season for UW with a chance to break through and make it truly special due to some outstanding senior performances. Of course, non-senior Ruby Meylan will be as important as anyone as she has somehow immediately slid into the ace role vacated by Gabbie Plain.

Thanks for listening and go Dawgs.