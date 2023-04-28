Football Dots
- Christian Caple gives a behind the scenes look at what the day of the spring preview was like for Kalen DeBoer. A fantastic read to get to know more about the type of motivational culture that DeBoer has infused into the program since he came aboard.
- Dawgman has an interview with Texas safety target Joshua Lair about his recent unofficial visit to Seattle and where the Huskies are in his recruitment.
- As expected, no Huskies were taken on day one of the NFL Draft and it seems unlikely any will be selected in rounds 2/3 tonight. In the end, 3 Pac-12 players were selected in the 1st round: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez (17th to New England), USC WR Jordan Addison (23rd to Minnesota), and Utah TE Dalton Kincaid (26th to Buffalo).
- All 3 of the Pac-12 players selected in the 1st round were transfers: Gonzalez from Colorado to Oregon, Addison from Pittsburgh to USC, and Kincaid from FCS San Diego to Utah.
- Unselected Pac-12 players in the top-100 on The Athletic Dane Brugler’s big board who could potentially to get picked today include: Oregon TE Luke Musgrave (29), Utah CB Clark Phillips III (53), and UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet (61), Washington State LB Daiyan Henley (65), and USC Edge Tuli Tuipulotu (75).
Washington Athletics Dots
The Beach Dawgs survive and advance! 3⃣-0⃣ over the Utes.— Washington Beach Volleyball (@UW_BeachVB) April 27, 2023
Washington will now face 3rd-ranked USC in another elimination match.
Originally scheduled for 3:30pm but will be starting late
DAWGS ADVANCE‼️@UW_WTennis is moving on to the #Pac12Tennis Semifinals!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/vPj5GGcjVe— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 27, 2023
After a nice conversation with Coach Lee, I am grateful to have received an offer from the University of Washington. @BenLee_32 @Coach_Hopkins pic.twitter.com/9k5ry0SLbi— jordan scott (@jordanscott267) April 27, 2023
