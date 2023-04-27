Thursday Dots: Midweek Win

Happy dots day. Surely there's nothing else happening today, right? Just dots? No football thingies, right?
To the dots!
- The Times looks at men's basketball incoming transfer Sahvir Wheeler, from Kentucky.
Caple n’ O'neill pod time!
New today: Ep. 50 of Say Who, Say Pod with @dannyoneil. We talk the mass portaling at Colorado, project UW's 2024 draft picks and discuss the Pac-12 refs exodus.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) April 27, 2023
Apple: https://t.co/S5ibmYtxtK
Spotify: https://t.co/ZpIUQpXOFb
On Montlake: https://t.co/Xl7n0gQj0u
Winner stays.— Washington Beach Volleyball (@UW_BeachVB) April 27, 2023
Pac-12 Championships
Stanford, CA
⏰ 12pm
Pac-12 Networks (https://t.co/JlzAaaRvvD)
https://t.co/eU4k0bFVzZ#GrittyByNature pic.twitter.com/UWsSlQJDlW
*Extremely Buster Bluth voice* Dang it!
We knew it was a longshot she'd come home but... rats! https://t.co/0b1jnHvPqt— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) April 27, 2023
Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...