NFL Draft Open Thread

This is not going to be the most exciting NFL Draft for a Washington Husky fan who has no rooting interest in the NFL. Only a pair of Huskies were invited to this year’s scouting combine (OL Jaxson Kirkland and Henry Bainivalu). It’s possible but not necessarily likely that UW’s 13-year streak of having at least one player drafted comes to an end.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing for Washington. The reason that’s even a possibility is because so many potential draftees chose to return for one last go-around to win a lot of games such as: QB Michael Penix, WR Rome Odunze, WR Jalen McMillan, and Edge Bralen Trice. Next year there will be a heavy Washington contingent.

Still, if you are a Husky football fan there’s a decent chance you also root for the Seahawks (check out the great work at Field Gulls) and it is a huge draft for them with 4 picks in the top-52 including #5 and #20. This seems to be a year where no one thinks they know what will happen after the 1st pick. That’s different from other years where people still don’t know what’s going to happen but think they do.

This open thread will be up for all 3 days of the draft if you want to discuss any of the goings on whether about a jaw dropping trade, wild selection, or when a Husky gets picked.

Day 1- 1st Round

Date: Thursday, 4/27/23

Time: 5:00p PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Day 2- 2nd-3rd Rounds

Date: Friday, 4/28/23

Time: 4:00p PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Day 3- 4th-7th Rounds

Date: Saturday, 4/29/23

Time: 9a PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network