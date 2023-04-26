 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Raising Game

Rome Odunze getting better, spring questions, and the Pac-12 is losing refs.

By Jeff Gorman
NCAA Football: Washington at UCLA Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • It’s fun having so many recent Huskies in the NFL. UW has had 43 players drafted since 2010, with 10 in the first round.

  • Should hopefully lead to an improved defense:

  • Hope to see more plays by the CBs this fall!

