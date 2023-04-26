Wednesday Dots: Raising Game

Well if you’re lookin’ for trouble,
I’m the man to see.
If you’re lookin’ for satisfaction,
It’s Dots, guaranteed.
Football Dots
- Mike Vorel asks how Rome Odunze can continue to elevate his game after a stellar 2022 season.
- There aren’t many things left to settle on this football team heading into the 2023 season, but Christian Caple does have 7 questions to ponder after spring practice concluded.
- Not quite sure what to make of this, but the Big 10 hired away some of the Pac-12s top referees. Bad optics at least.
- It’s fun having so many recent Huskies in the NFL. UW has had 43 players drafted since 2010, with 10 in the first round.
Celebrating our Pro Dawgs tearing it up this szn ☔️ pic.twitter.com/xLR2wfQPLI— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 26, 2023
- Should hopefully lead to an improved defense:
Speed development at it best! @RMcKeefery give us a product! #WeRollin w/ 4 LB’s at 20+ mph (game speed). A few others r close. This is WHY u throw the #Dub up! @UW_Football #bowdown pic.twitter.com/JwcaFO4rHR— Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) April 26, 2023
- Hope to see more plays by the CBs this fall!
Pic vs the play @iamjaiviongreen➕6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/tnhrMiH5Bn— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 25, 2023
