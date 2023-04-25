 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Spring Standouts

Elijah Jackson and Denzel Boston have been Standouts this Spring for the Huskies

By Tom_Adamski
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • A former No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 Draft gives some high praise for Michael Penix Jr., while on the Dan Patrick Show.

  • Netflix needs to come out with a behind the scenes Documentary starring Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze titled “Full Swing Pass”.

Diamond Dawg Dots

  • Congrats to Kiefer Lord for winning Pitcher of the Week.

  • City bragging rights on the line with Seattle University today.
  • Craft Brew Day and Husky Baseball Sounds like a great combo.

