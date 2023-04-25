Tuesday Dots: Spring Standouts

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel takes a look at 7 Huskies who have stood out this spring, including a few new faces to the program.
- Christian Caple has his own list of standouts from the Spring Practices and offers up a few other names to know about.
- Scott Eklund from Dawgman gives a rundown of the Weekend Visitors and other recruiting notes in the Dawgman Recruiting Blog. ($)
- Dawgman talks with one of the Washington Huskies targets in the 2024 class.
2024 EDGE Target Dominic Kirks Raves About Montlake Visit, Talks About Future Plans @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @JoshuaWodka @aaronwbeach @UW_Football #GoHuskies #PurpleReign https://t.co/YonlBCwKIw via @247sports— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) April 24, 2023
- A former No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 Draft gives some high praise for Michael Penix Jr., while on the Dan Patrick Show.
dpshow: "Caleb Williams would be the No. 1 overall draft pick and Michael Penix Jr. would be the No. 2 overall pick if they were in this year's draft."— FoxSports920 (@FoxSports920AM) April 25, 2023
-@RyanDLeaf
Full interview: https://t.co/CULciRvmwr pic.twitter.com/Ha3rszve00
- Netflix needs to come out with a behind the scenes Documentary starring Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze titled “Full Swing Pass”.
April 24, 2023
Diamond Dawg Dots
- Congrats to Kiefer Lord for winning Pitcher of the Week.
For the second time this season, @kiefer_lord is your @pac12 Pitcher of the Week!— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 24, 2023
https://t.co/Mc6rbwaSez pic.twitter.com/SbiRzZJHAy
- City bragging rights on the line with Seattle University today.
PREVIEW | We battle for Emerald City supremacy tomorrow night.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 25, 2023
https://t.co/0mMhvxd4bc pic.twitter.com/yjNxAY4ZUJ
- Craft Brew Day and Husky Baseball Sounds like a great combo.
Craft Brew Day is this Sunday, April 30 at Husky Ballpark!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 24, 2023
Info + Ticket Package: https://t.co/Us8HISSY0I #GoHuskies x @UW_Baseball pic.twitter.com/XDjIyR7mns
- The Dawgs were out to support the Seattle Kraken last night.
DAWGS IN THE HOUSE!— x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 25, 2023
s/o @bayleekling & @isaiahthomas for coming thru! pic.twitter.com/Vf2SdaAXc7
