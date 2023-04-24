 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Q&A With A 3-Star 2024 Linebacker Target

Q&A about UW & recruiting with 3-Star Linebacker Shakir Collins

By Aaronsieverkropp
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday Afternoon Husky fans. I was able to catch up with another prospect who holds a Washington offer and visited Montlake a few weeks ago. 3-star linebacker Shakir Collins from Adelanto HS, CA spent some time talking to me about his interest in UW and his recent visit.

Aaron Sieverkropp- You were at UW a few weeks ago. How did the visit go and what was the highlight?

Shakir Collins- The visit was amazing it was everything I expected and I enjoyed every second being at UDub, I would say the highlight of it was interacting with some of the linebackers and players at there practice they where super nice an truly felt like a family to be apart of.

  • What’s your impression of Coach Inge and the UW program?

SC- Coach Inge is such a great coach he really feels like someone to connect with he’s a fun person but when it comes down to business he means it the team as a whole is a true unit an I can’t wait to watch them this year.

  • It sounds like UW is recruiting you at inside linebacker is that correct?

SC- Yes they are recruiting me as a inside backer which I don’t mind I feel like I can definitely fit into the scheme they are working with in Washington.

  • How would you describe yourself as a player?

As a day one player for sure it will take me a few days tops to understand a playbook an once I got it you can just throw me out there I’d say I’m very instinctual an smart linebacker that know how’s to leads an get the job done.

  • Any return trip planned for UW?

Umm no but as soon as I get the chance to go back to Seattle, you better believe I’m there.

  • What other schools besides UW are you looking at?

Probably the most active schools currently are both Arizona and Arizona State, and Nevada.

  • What are you looking for in a school you commit to?

When it comes to the school is a strong family bond, great coaching and supporting staff, and the plans they have for players after football.

Collins is rated as the 75th best linebacker in the country by 247 Sports. He currently holds offers from Arizona, ASU, Colorado, Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M. The Huskies will likely try to add at least 2 linebackers in the 2024 class.

