Monday Dots: Shoot (and Howl) at the Moon

It has been since 2016 when a Pac-12 team made the CFP and almost 20 years since a Pac-12 team won a national championship. Those trends have not stopped UW from shooting for the stars coming out of the Spring Game. Mike Vorel writes about how the Huskies are openly aiming for the CFP this year with a talented group of returning players.

Matt Calkins presented a less rosy perspective. Calkins cites a fairly pessimistic ESPN computer projection that has the Huskies hovering around eight wins for the season. With some bad injury luck and without improvement on defense, UW could certainly go backwards from 11-2, but I will take over eight wins.

Christian Caple also posted his thoughts from the Spring Game. Caple loved UW’s talented receiving corps, but also noted that the defense showed a lot more resistance than we were used to seeing a season ago.

The DeBoer coaching staff has prioritized large group recruiting weekends. With lots going on this weekend, they welcomed a large number of unofficial visitors for the Spring Game and other events. Dawgman has a breakdown of the key recruits who visited Montlake this weekend.

Elsewhere on 247, Brad Crawford ranked the 23 most explosive offenses in CFB. I don’t think many Husky fans will have a problem with being ranked #2 in the country, but some might be annoyed at who they follow in the country and conference.

Utah’s softball team has emerged as a real threat throughout the year, but the Dawgs took care of business and took two-of-three over the weekend. Utah won game one, but UW rebounded with a nine-inning win on Saturday and took the series finale on Senior Day on Sunday.

A grand slam by Michael Snyder wasn't enough for @UW_Baseball in an 8-6 loss to Stanford Sunday afternoon | via @EthanArles https://t.co/juOuDhyNR3 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 24, 2023

It was a triumphant weekend over the Bay Area schools for @UW_MTennis, finishing with a win over Cal on Sunday afternoon | via @tkadian21 https://t.co/p411rUCnfU — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 24, 2023

The Washington women won and the men lost during the UW-California rowing showdown on Montlake Cut. https://t.co/xEdAwI1OkR — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 23, 2023

Fun with numbers. There are more than 400 Division I players with more strikeouts *this season* than Baylee Klingler has in four seasons at UW (23 in nearly 700 plate appearances). After Saturday’s walk-off, there are just five active D1 players with more career HR. — Graham Hays (@grahamhays) April 23, 2023