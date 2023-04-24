 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Shoot (and Howl) at the Moon

Dawgs don’t shrink from high expectations

Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

  • Matt Calkins presented a less rosy perspective. Calkins cites a fairly pessimistic ESPN computer projection that has the Huskies hovering around eight wins for the season. With some bad injury luck and without improvement on defense, UW could certainly go backwards from 11-2, but I will take over eight wins.

  • The DeBoer coaching staff has prioritized large group recruiting weekends. With lots going on this weekend, they welcomed a large number of unofficial visitors for the Spring Game and other events. Dawgman has a breakdown of the key recruits who visited Montlake this weekend.

  • Utah’s softball team has emerged as a real threat throughout the year, but the Dawgs took care of business and took two-of-three over the weekend. Utah won game one, but UW rebounded with a nine-inning win on Saturday and took the series finale on Senior Day on Sunday.

