Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Who Made Their Way To Montlake For The Spring Game

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Hopefully you got the chance to head over to Montlake and check out the team yesterday. The weather turned out to be pretty good during the game and there was a fair amount of official visitors in town to check out the game. Here is a look at some of the unofficial visitors who made their way to campus:

4 star defensive lineman Jericho Johnson from Armijo HS, CA was in town to check out the Huskies. Johnson, who is rated as the 14th best defensive lineman in the 2024 class by 247sports, is a massive target for the Huskies on their board. The Husky staff are battling Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and USC to try and land him. Listed at 6’4” and around 300 pounds Johnson has the get-off, and size to be a disruptive force on the line. Getting Johnson would be a massive coup for the Husky staff and help solidify the interior defensive line for years to come.

4 star offensive lineman Paki Finau from Oak Hills HS, CA also made the drive north to check out Montlake. Finau, who is scheduled to visit Penn State, Utah, Arizona, and UW officially in June, is very high on the Huskies offensive line board. Listed at 6’4” and around 270 pounds, Finau has the size and length to play either inside or outside once he gets to college. 247sports has him rated as the 216th best player in the 2024 class, and Finau is a prospect to keep your eye on in the coming months.

4 star defensive back Kyan McDonald from O’Dea HS, WA was also in attendance yesterday for the spring game. The Husky staff have been recruiting McDonald pretty heavily, and they would love to add him to their 2024 class. 247sports has him rated as the 6th best player in the state and the 19th best safety in the class. Listed at around 6’0” and 175 pounds, McDonald has the ability to play corner or safety (it sounds like the Husky staff is primarily recruiting him at corner for now). McDonald is primarily looking at Oregon, Michigan, USC and UW, and I would anticipate he makes a commitment sometime this summer.

3 star offensive lineman Devin Brooks from Clackamas HS, OR headed north to check out the Huskies yesterday. Brooks, who is set to officially visit UW, USC, and Oregon, is another high priority recruit for the Husky staff. Listed at 6’4” and around 290 pounds, Brooks is rated by 247sports as the 26th best interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class. It sounds like Brooks will commit after visiting his top 3 schools (the Huskies get his last visit on June 25th). It’s usually a good omen to get the last visit, but with Brooks there is still a ways to go before he makes his commitment.

3 star tight end Decker DeGraf, whom the Huskies are getting an official visit on the 25th of June as well), also made his way to Seattle. DeGraf, who is rated as the 34th best tight end in the country, has offers from Miami, Utah, Arkansas, and UW. The Huskies really like DeGraf and he appears to be high up on their TE board (he’s listed at 6’4” and around 230 pounds). DeGraf is another prospect to keep an eye on in the coming months (especially around the time of his official visit).

Also in town were some big-time 2025 defensive back prospects” Daryus Dixon from Mater Dei HS, CA (he’s rated as the 40th best prospect in the class), and Dijon Lee from Mission Viejo HS, CA (who is rated as the 34th best prospect in the class). 2023 QB commit Austin Mack from Folsom HS, CA was also in town for his official visit (checking out the program prior to enrolling to his June enrollment), and 2024 QB commit EJ Caminong from Garfield HS, WA (was also in town along with a bunch of his FSP teammates).

It doesn’t sound like any commitments are impending but in recruiting you never know. Things should pick back up in the coming weeks as the Husky staff heads out on the road to evaluate prospects and host them on official visits. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.