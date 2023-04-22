Somehow we are already here. Today is the last day of Husky football until the calendar turns to August. We’ve got a long 15 weeks staring us in the face before a season with incredibly high expectations. But first, the Spring Preview!

Washington is expected to run about 80 plays worth of scrimmage that won’t be in a strict game format. Expect there to be situational work with goal-line situations and for players to rotate between the 1’s/2’s and 2’s/3’s. There will likely be some modified offense/defense scorekeeping but it won’t be a true game with the 1st team offense and 2nd team defense against the 2nd team offense and 1st team defense. Expect positional drills in between team scrimmage periods. Coach DeBoer is using this as a practice first and foremost.

If you’re opening this before the event has started we’ve got the how to watch information just below. If you’re either at the preview or watching it on Pac-12 Network right now you can comment with your thoughts below. And a few members of the writing team will add in their notes and observations after it’s all over.

HOW TO WATCH

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 1:00p PT

Location: Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Cost of Attendance: Free (season ticket holders have access to tickets to watch from Club Husky which are also free but are just for season ticket holders)

Television: Pac-12 Networks

Streaming: Pac-12.com/live

“Arrive early when gates open at 12 p.m. for fanfest activities including the Husky Helmet Car presented by Homestreet, a raffle to win a football signed by Michael Penix Jr., face painting and more on the main concourse before heading to your seats. Feeling hungry? We have a lineup of food trucks serving up coffee (Starbucks) and good eats all game long. After the game, meet some of the team and take a photo with live mascot Dubs!”

Raising the bar.

24 hours till the next step of our journey. pic.twitter.com/5o4jUxhrUw — Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 21, 2023

