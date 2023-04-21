Q&A With 3 Star 2024 California Wide Receiver

Happy Friday Husky fans. I wanted to share a quick recruiting Q&A I was able to do with 3-star 2024 wideout Dillon Gresham from San Jacinto HS, CA. Gresham, who is listed at around 6’1” and around 165 pounds, holds offers from most of the Pac12 including UW. He recently visited UW and here is what he had to say about his visit:

You visited UW recently, how was the visit and what was the highlight?

The visit was good, and the highlight was talking to Rome and McMillan and chopping it up with Shep and Inge.

Have you and Vincent Holmes talked about playing together?

Me Vincent Holmes and Davon Banks talked about all of us staying together all the time and how it could be fun still playing with each other.

Coach Shephard is recruiting you, where does he see you fitting in the offense?

Coach Shep sees me playing both outside and slot receiver.

How is Coach Shephard compared to other coaches recruiting you?

Coach Shep also puts his little swag into everything he does with receivers

You have a bunch of offers, what schools are standing out the most in your recruitment?

The top schools standing out to me right now is Oregon, UW, Arizona, Colorado, and Oregon state

What are you looking for in a school you commit to?

What I’m looking forward into helping my commitment decision is where I can see myself living and the family environment

It sounds like you have timeline for a decision, have you narrowed it down or are you planning more trips?

I might see myself making one more visit not sure yet but I see myself committing probably in the summer.

Gresham is currently rated as the 56th best wideout by 247sports in the 2024 class, and he would be a massive commitment for the Huskies (he will likely rise in the rankings this summer). Here is some film Husky fans, feel free to check it out.

That is all for now and I will have some updates on who was in town for the spring game in my post on Sunday.