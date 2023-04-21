 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Spring Preview

The Huskies Football Spring Preview is coming at you fast this weekend.

By Tom_Adamski
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Texas at Washington Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • Chris Fetters from Dawgman talks with Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio about what Head Coach Kalen DeBoer can expect from him this upcoming season and has promising words about freshmen linebacker Deven Bryant.

  • Edefuan Ulofoshio is hyped and ready to play.

  • The Washington Huskies Football Spring Preview is this Saturday at 1 pm at Huskies Stadium and free to the public.

  • John Canzano takes a look into the Pac-12 Transfer portal movement.

  • Busy day on Montlake this Saturday.

Diamond Dawgs Dots

  • The Huskies Softball team has a big matchup with the #18 Utah Utes.

  • The Huskies Baseball Team has their own ranked opponent this weekend down on The Farm vs the Stanford Cardinal.

Basketball Dots

  • The Washington Women’s Basketball team picked up a big commitment in 6’4 Annika Soltau, an International Baller from Germany. Averaged 20.3 ppg and 8.5 rpg during the U17 World Cup for Team Germany. See Highlights here

  • While the Washington Men’s Basketball team waits for the next Scholarship Transfer Commitment, the Huskies pick up a Preferred Walk-on Commitment from 6’6 G/F Will Landram.

