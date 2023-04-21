Friday Dots: Spring Preview

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel discusses the path and patience of Matteo Mele as well as some additional notes before Saturday’s Spring Practice Game/Preview.
- Chris Fetters from Dawgman talks with Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio about what Head Coach Kalen DeBoer can expect from him this upcoming season and has promising words about freshmen linebacker Deven Bryant.
- Rome Odunze tops the list for early Pac-12 WR Rankings on Collegefootballnetwork.com.
2023 Pac-12 WR Rankings— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) April 20, 2023
1) Rome Odunze, Washington
2) Dorian Singer, USC
3) Troy Franklin, Oregon
4) Jacob Cowing, Arizona
5) Jalen McMillan, UW
6) Travis Hunter, Colorado
7) Jeremiah Hunter, Cal
8) Mario Williams, USC
9) Tez Johnson, Oregon
Top 20 ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/sRj4S0xIaD
- Edefuan Ulofoshio is hyped and ready to play.
Mic’d Up: Edefuan Ulofoshio ️ pic.twitter.com/WIaAxVOW4p— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 20, 2023
- The Washington Huskies Football Spring Preview is this Saturday at 1 pm at Huskies Stadium and free to the public.
Two more days to Spring Preview pic.twitter.com/fScMZqOdf0— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 21, 2023
- John Canzano takes a look into the Pac-12 Transfer portal movement.
Transfer portal is an interesting study in the Pac-12. ASU has 32 transfer-portal additions in football. Makes sense with a new head coach.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) April 20, 2023
USC - 13.
Oregon - 10.
Utah - 8.
Washington - 7.
OSU - 6.
I took a deep dive on the football front here: https://t.co/9lw5uHNvQt
- Busy day on Montlake this Saturday.
We've got your Saturday plans covered ✏️ ️#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/DIdH3n9GFH— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 20, 2023
Diamond Dawgs Dots
- The Huskies Softball team has a big matchup with the #18 Utah Utes.
PREVIEW | Huskies set for Top 25 matchup on Montlake— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 20, 2023
>> https://t.co/8Pi0zsN5FZ#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/iEuQsW5pII
- The Huskies Baseball Team has their own ranked opponent this weekend down on The Farm vs the Stanford Cardinal.
PREVIEW | No. 9 Stanford on deck.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 20, 2023
https://t.co/uNWBtPftGK pic.twitter.com/rkOzO31zT6
Basketball Dots
- The Washington Women’s Basketball team picked up a big commitment in 6’4 Annika Soltau, an International Baller from Germany. Averaged 20.3 ppg and 8.5 rpg during the U17 World Cup for Team Germany. See Highlights here
100% committed— annika soltau (@annika_slt) April 20, 2023
I’m excited and blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Washington! This is only the beginning of an exciting chapter of my life. Go dawgs! pic.twitter.com/bfh2KyZBBO
- While the Washington Men’s Basketball team waits for the next Scholarship Transfer Commitment, the Huskies pick up a Preferred Walk-on Commitment from 6’6 G/F Will Landram.
Gig Harbor’s Will Landram (6’6 G/F) announces he’s heading to @UW_MBB next year#PrepHoops pic.twitter.com/RlnUBTw0aU— Ryan “Remo” Morgan (@RemoHoops) April 20, 2023
Loading comments...