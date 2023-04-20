 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Dots: Row Row Row Your Ferry

Plus we've got a finalist for player of the year.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new
NCAA SOFTBALL: MAY 23 Playoff Regional - Michigan v Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oh hi, Mark. I did not do it! I did not write dots!

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...