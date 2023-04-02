Recruiting Roundup: Several Unofficial Visitors Made Their Way To Montlake

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky team is in the middle of spring practice and with the coaches clinic going on there was quite a few unofficial visitors that made their way up to campus. Here is a look at some of the visitors:

4 star wide receiver Xavier Jordan from Sierra Canyon HS, CA has been a prospect that wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard has been after for a while. Rated as the 71st best wide receiver in the 2024 class, Jordan holds offers from USC, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, and UW. It sounds like the Huskies are looking at taking another 1-2 wideouts (on top of current Husky commit Landon Bell) in the 2024 class and Jordan is a player the staff has targeted. Listed at 6’1” and around 170 pounds Jordan has good size for the position and elite athleticism. It will be interesting to see if UW can get an official visit out of Jordan in the coming months.

3 star wide receiver (via 247sports) Kwazi Gilmer from the same high school as Jordan, also made his way to campus this weekend. Rated by 247sports as the 68th best wide receiver in the 2024 class, Gilmer holds offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and most of the Pac12 schools. Listed at around 6’2” and 180 pounds Gilmer is a speedster out on the field who can take it to the house every time he touches the ball. Similar to Jordan it will be interesting to see if the Husky staff get an official visit from Gilmer and try to wrap the teammates to close out their 2024 wide receiver class.

3 star linebacker Michael Boganowski from Junction City HS, KS also made his way up to Seattle to check out the Husky program this weekend. Rated as the 44th best linebacker in the 2024 class, Boganowski holds offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida State, and UW. The Husky staff is after quite a few linebackers and it sounds like they will try and take 2 in the 2024 class, so Boganowski is a player to watch (he is very interested in the Husky program). Listed at 6’2” and around 200 pounds you can see how physical and speedy he is out on the field (when you watch his tape) and he looks like he would be a good fit in the current defensive system.

4 star offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia from Cyprus HS, Utah is another prospect that the Husky staff has offered early and hones their attention on in the 2024 class. Listed at 6’5” and around 290 pounds, Garcia is rated as the 14th best offensive tackle in the 2024 class. Offensive line coach Scott Huff is battling Utah, BYU, Oregon, and UCLA for the talented lineman, but he has shown the ability to land his top targets and getting him on campus is an important step to try and land him. It looks like Garcia is at one of the top targets for several staffs and will be a battle to land him.

4 star edge prospect Anelu Lafaele from St Louis HS, HI made the trip over to Seattle to check out the Husky program this weekend. Rated as the 17th best edge in the 2024 class, Lafaele holds offers from Notre Dame, UW, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Listed at 6’3” and around 225 pounds, Lafaele is an intriguing prospect that could be a great addition to the Husky edge room (and continue a pipeline into the state of Hawaii). Lafaele already has an official visit set to UW for the last weekend of June (and appears to be a Husky lean currently). The Husky staff will be looking at adding at least 2 edge players in the 2024 class and Lafaele is a guy to keep track of going forward.

Getting unofficial visits from 2024 prospects is an important step in the recruiting process (they are able to evaluate, spend time with recruits...etc...) and as head into April the staff will likely utilize most weekends to get some of their targets on campus. As we continue to find out who made their way to campus we will post updates here, and as always follow me @asieverkropp.