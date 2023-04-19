Wednesday Dots: Football Focus

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel examines Edefuan Ulofoshio, and how he hopes his immense focus will let him come back from two successive season ending injuries.
- With Sav’ell Smalls entering the transfer portal, should Voi Tunuufi play more outside? Christian Caple muses on that in his latest article for On Montlake.
- ICYMI, Mike Vorel joined The Solid Verbal podcast to talk all things year one under Kalen DeBoer:
- Great news for Levi who looked like might have to medically retire with a back injury:
Levi Onwuzurike takes part of Detroit’s voluntary offseason program.@DetroitOnLion has more in today’s Notes: https://t.co/fjiGWyHii6— Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) April 18, 2023
- Remind yourself of the Spring Game/Preview/Practice/Thing this Saturday with a lock screen!
