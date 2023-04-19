 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Football Focus

Eddie Ulofoshio is focused and ready, thinking about edge rusher depth with Smalls leaving, and more!

By Jeff Gorman
NCAA Football: Arizona at Washington Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

  • ICYMI, Mike Vorel joined The Solid Verbal podcast to talk all things year one under Kalen DeBoer:

  • Great news for Levi who looked like might have to medically retire with a back injury:

  • Remind yourself of the Spring Game/Preview/Practice/Thing this Saturday with a lock screen!

