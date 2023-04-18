Tuesday Dots: Extraordinary Expectations

Football Dots
- Michael Penix Jr. says the expectation is a national championship and the Huskies are embracing rather than shying away from that kind of talk writes Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
After 11 wins and with several national awards candidates back, #Washington players are raising the bar for 2023.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 18, 2023
“We're just not beating around the bush when it comes to the potential of this team.”
- Mike Vorel asks whether the defense is improved enough to help support those kind of lofty goals.
- He also has notes and observations from the beginning of the last week of spring practices.
- Christian Caple’s practice recap includes a focus on JUCO CB Thaddeus Dixon who had a pair of interceptions and has played his way into the likely 2-deep.
- Dawgman had their practice recap both in article and in podcast format.
- Former 5-star Edge Sav’ell Smalls announced last night that he will be entering the transfer portal. Smalls was the highest ranked signee for the Huskies in the Chris Petersen era at the time he signed but he was never able to break through as a starter.
April 18, 2023
Softball Dots
- Congrats to Husky softball star Baylee Klingler who was taken 2nd in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft!
Austin bound— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 17, 2023
With the second overall pick in the 2023 @wprofastpitch draft, @thetexassmoke select Baylee Klingler!#MightyAreTheWomen x @bayleekling pic.twitter.com/9Uko4bNQ0j
Being able to share the moment with your teammates @wprofastpitch x @bayleekling#MightyAreTheWomen x #WPFDraft23 pic.twitter.com/PRIJkIa8wR— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 17, 2023
