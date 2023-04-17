Monday Dots: Huskies hunt playmakers on gridiron and hardwood

Oh, the hours we’d spent inside the Colosseum
Dodging lions and wasting Dots
- The QB position looks like a strength for UW with a Heisman candidate atop the depth chart and a quality backup in Dylan Morris. What comes after those two is more of a question mark. Christian Caple addressed the QB3 competition in his post at On Montlake. He highlights JuCo transfer Alex Johnson as the current leader.
- Husky men's basketball has done a solid job rebuilding the roster around their few returning players. The lack of a true PG looks like the biggest hole in the rotation. Shavir Wheeler from Kentucky just might fill that gap. The diminutive playmaker received a crystal ball to the Dawgs over the weekend.
- #9 UW softball started the weekend brilliantly against Oregon State. They won the first two games of the series, including a combined no hitter. Things took a turn on Sunday, though. The Beavers, mired in the depths of the Pac-12 standings, crushed the Dawgs 11-1 in the series finale.
- Husky beach volleyball doesn't get much attention around these parts, but let's change that today. The Dawgs hosted Portland and Boise State (a noted beach college) at the Husky Invitational at Alki. UW smashed both opponents on the way to a tournament win.
A near comeback win fell just short for @UW_Baseball in a Saturday afternoon loss to Arizona State | via @eviesmason https://t.co/TpuuF2Gdqg— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 16, 2023
The NCAA 1500 Champ is now the 1500 School Record-Holder.— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) April 16, 2023
His time is 10th in Pac-12 history and 2nd in the NCAA this year.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/TMyMuntlhl
The very good boy @DubsUW threw out the first pitch at today’s @UW_Baseball game #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/qIKEktiBpv— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 15, 2023
