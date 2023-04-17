 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Huskies hunt playmakers on gridiron and hardwood

QB3 and PG1 on the shopping list

By andrewberg7
NCAA Football: Kent State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oh, the hours we’d spent inside the Colosseum

Dodging lions and wasting Dots

  • The QB position looks like a strength for UW with a Heisman candidate atop the depth chart and a quality backup in Dylan Morris. What comes after those two is more of a question mark. Christian Caple addressed the QB3 competition in his post at On Montlake. He highlights JuCo transfer Alex Johnson as the current leader.

  • Husky men's basketball has done a solid job rebuilding the roster around their few returning players. The lack of a true PG looks like the biggest hole in the rotation. Shavir Wheeler from Kentucky just might fill that gap. The diminutive playmaker received a crystal ball to the Dawgs over the weekend.

  • #9 UW softball started the weekend brilliantly against Oregon State. They won the first two games of the series, including a combined no hitter. Things took a turn on Sunday, though. The Beavers, mired in the depths of the Pac-12 standings, crushed the Dawgs 11-1 in the series finale.

  • Husky beach volleyball doesn't get much attention around these parts, but let's change that today. The Dawgs hosted Portland and Boise State (a noted beach college) at the Husky Invitational at Alki. UW smashed both opponents on the way to a tournament win.

