Recruiting Roundup: Another Weekend Sees More Unofficial Visitors Head To Montlake

Happy Sunday everyone. I hope you are all having a good weekend and resting for us all to head to Montlake next weekend for the spring game. The Husky staff took the opportunity to bring some unofficial visitors onto campus this last week to check out practice and the program. Here is a look at some of the visitors who made their way here:

3 star safety Joshua Lair from Fort Bend Marshall HS, TX headed to Seattle to check out the Husky program. Lair, who has seen his recruitment skyrocket over the last several months, has offers from Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, Texas, and UW. Getting Lair to check out campus is an important step for the Husky program if they hope to get an official visit from him later this summer. Rated as the 38th best safety in the country and the 59th best player in Texas, Lair is listed at 6’1” and around 185 pounds. Last season he accounted for 54 tackles, 2 picks, and 13 tackles for a loss (he is a really active and physical safety). The Huskies are still aggressively trying to pry recruits out of Texas and Lair would be a big get in the 2024 class.

3 star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks from Villa Angela-St Joseph HS, OH also made the journey to Seattle to check out the Husky program. Kirks, who is rated as the 102nd best defensive lineman in the 2024 class, holds offers from Minnesota, Rutgers, Pitt, and UW. Listed at 6’5” and around 250 pounds, Kirks has a good frame to put on some more weight and he’s been primarily playing on the edge so far in his career (he will probably grow into an interior lineman). The Huskies will likely take at least 2 interior defensive linemen in the 2024 class and Kirks is a player to keep an eye on.

4 star cornerback Marcelles Williams from St John Bosco HS, CA made his way up to campus recently as well. Williams, who is rated as the 57th best player and 7th best cornerback in the 2024 class, is being aggressively recruited by the Husky coaches. With offers from a whose who of college programs, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, and UW, Williams a plethora of schools to choose from. Getting him on campus was important for the Husky staff as they are hoping to get him on campus for an official visit.

4 star safety Koi Perich from Lincoln Secondary HS, MN also headed to Seattle to check out campus. Rated by 247sports as the 28th best safety in the 2024 class, Perich holds offers from Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and UW. The Husky staff is continuing to mine the Midwest for talent and Perich is a player that the staff is going to toe to toe with several big ten programs to try and land. The Husky staff will likely bring in 1-2 safeties in the 2024 class and Perich is also a name to keep track of (to see if they can get an official visit from him in the coming months).

As I mentioned earlier, the Husky spring game is next weekend and it sounds like the Husky staff will be bringing in some recruits to check out the program. Once we start to hear some names that are making their way onto campus we will be sure to post those names here. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.