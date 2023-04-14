Friday Dots: Rings Over Trophies

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel had some practice looks from Wednesday’s edition, including talking to Jabbar Muhammad as he tries to step in and lock in a starting cornerback spot
- Michael Penix Jr. would surely love to win the Heisman trophy but team success is at the top of his mind right now.
- Christian Caple writes about the small 2022 recruiting class who are getting more and more looks heading into their second seasons on campus.
- Capel also talks with Danny O’Neil in their latest Say Who, Say Pod episode.
Getting after it in the trenches⚡️#OLP pic.twitter.com/AmFh56WhST— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 13, 2023
FB Recruiting Dots
There have been a lot of class of 2024 prospects on campus recently which means 247 Sports has been pumping out a lot of trip reports. They include:
- Yelm, WA 3-star LB Isaiah Patterson
- St. John Bosco 4-star LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
- St. John Bosco 4-star DB Marcelles Williams
- Cypress, TX 3-star DL Omar Khan
- San Jacinto, CA 4-star WR Dillon Gresham (who unfortunately had a crystal ball pick put in by Steve Wiltfong for Oregon yesterday)
Extremely honored to announce I have received my 2nd D1 offer from the hometown Huskies! Growing up watching the Dawgs an the former FSP athletes play at Husky Stadium this one means a lot! #GoDawg #HomeTown @WilliamInge1 @PlayerProMorgan @TFordFSP @RFordFSP @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/6cf2CIcuJJ— Liufau Loumoli (@Liufau24_) April 13, 2023
Washington Athletics Dots
- Utah State transfer PG Steven Ashworth is in high demand but Washington cracked his top-5 which also includes Creighton and Gonzaga among others.
2 Dawgs in the Top-150!@CamClayton12 - No. 35@kiefer_lord - No. 67 https://t.co/Tq0PrFKSff pic.twitter.com/HEKoThflMv— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 13, 2023
Getting ready for bark at the park! pic.twitter.com/gMIcmw47BR— Dubs (@DubsUW) April 13, 2023
— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) April 13, 2023
Ida Eikeng smashes through the 6,000 point plateau, scoring 6⃣1⃣0⃣0⃣ to break her own record and go to 6th in @pac12 history!!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/kRaxOfR3cC
PREVIEW | Huskies Travel To Oregon State— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 13, 2023
>> https://t.co/BX7Nat4Yke#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/SamySj4jgj
Loading comments...