Wednesday Dots: Spring Camping

Now they’re frightened of leaving it,
Everyone’s reading it,
Coming on strong all the time.
All through the day
I me Dots
Football Dots
- Christian Caple opens up the mailbag and answers questions about potential transfer portal additions, the running back depth, and more.
- Mike Vorel shares his thoughts on the crowded running back room.
- Mishael Powell talks with the Dawgman crew about his move from cornerback to husky.
- Some clips from today’s practice:
Bralen Trice demonstrating what UW edge coach Eric Schmidt calls a “big boy tackle” pic.twitter.com/4OlbJobW6t— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 12, 2023
Great to see Heims moving around and seemingly healthy:
Maurice Heims pic.twitter.com/lB4XPEeq7D— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 12, 2023
ZTF pic.twitter.com/fq9PiCzMO7— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 12, 2023
- On the recruiting side of things, Brandon Huffman talks to 2026 Washington OL Kodi Greene about the early stages of his recruitment.
- 2025 ATH Jonathan Epperson from Auburn should be on the top rated prospects in Washington when he is ranked. He spoke with Huffman about his recruitment.
- I’m not sure which game or player, but very cool nonetheless:
It's #WashingtonWednesday !!!— Mike Martin (@HowlinHusky) April 12, 2023
You can win a game-worn Washington helmet. Simply retweet this AND tell us the greatest Husky game you experienced in person.
A random retweet with a short story as stated above will be chosen as the winner.
This will run for the next two weeks pic.twitter.com/UFFNk7xEU6
Basketball Dots
- Anyone who watches the NBA know if a Husky has a chance to win it all?
Good luck to our #ProDawgs playing in the NBA Playoffs!#TougherTogether x #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ep6ApDVAQ5— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) April 11, 2023
- The Women’s Basketball had a solid resurgent season, and also did well academically:
In season? No problem. The Dawgs got it done this quarter #GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/8r2SXgpKt0— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) April 11, 2023
SAAS Students of the Quarter | Congratulations to Lauren Schwartz @UW_WBB ! pic.twitter.com/Mo6njR6jhc— UW SAAS (@UW_SAAS) April 11, 2023
Loading comments...