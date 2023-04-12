 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Spring Camping

Spring practice marches on, Mishael Powell talks the husky position, and Huskies in the NBA playoffs.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new
NCAA Football: UCLA at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Now they’re frightened of leaving it,

Everyone’s reading it,

Coming on strong all the time.

All through the day

I me Dots

Football Dots

  • Some clips from today’s practice:

Great to see Heims moving around and seemingly healthy:

  • I’m not sure which game or player, but very cool nonetheless:

Basketball Dots

  • Anyone who watches the NBA know if a Husky has a chance to win it all?
  • The Women’s Basketball had a solid resurgent season, and also did well academically:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...