Tuesday Dots: Brooks Is Back

The Huskies Welcome Back Leading Scorer Keion Brooks Jr. and Ralen Goforth Continues to Hit People

By Tom_Adamski
new
NCAA Basketball: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Dots

  • Keion Brooks has announced his return and brought back Husky Legend Brandon Roy to help narrate. BTW, does Roy have an extra Covid Year of eligibility as well by chance?

  • Percy Allen discusses the return of Keion Brooks Jr. to the Washington Huskies Men’s Basketball team and updated roster.

  • All smiles for Brooks in his return for one more season.

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel highlights Ralen Goforth’s big moment in the Pac-12 Championship game and how it has already carried over to Spring Practice with the Huskies.
  • Spring Practice #9 Observations from Mike Vorel and says “enjoy ’em while you can, Husky Fans” when talking about the combination of Michael Penix, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan.

  • Christian Caple offers his insights as well on Spring Practice, including some big plays from the Wide Receivers.

  • Michael Penix shooting arrows at practice, what can’t he do?

  • Realdawg previews the young talented Safety Tristan Dunn.

Diamond Dawgs

  • Congrats to Pac 12 Player of the week Sami Reynolds!
  • The bats were alive this weekend for Washington Softball

  • Bark at the Park this weekend. Your pup will love it.

