Tuesday Dots: Brooks Is Back

Basketball Dots
- Keion Brooks has announced his return and brought back Husky Legend Brandon Roy to help narrate. BTW, does Roy have an extra Covid Year of eligibility as well by chance?
April 10, 2023
- Percy Allen discusses the return of Keion Brooks Jr. to the Washington Huskies Men’s Basketball team and updated roster.
Securing their leading scorer was a major achievement for Washington, which lost second-leading scorer Keyon Menifield to Arkansas last week. https://t.co/SV0BusbEBc— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 10, 2023
- All smiles for Brooks in his return for one more season.
#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/sh8O5aOfSf— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) April 10, 2023
Football Dots
- Mike Vorel highlights Ralen Goforth’s big moment in the Pac-12 Championship game and how it has already carried over to Spring Practice with the Huskies.
FOX color commentator (and former UW quarterback) Brock Huard called Ralen Goforth's hit in the 2022 Pac-12 championship game “the biggest car accident we've seen tonight.” But on Monday, the UW transfer linebacker repeated the feat. https://t.co/lIVcr5yOaR— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 11, 2023
- Spring Practice #9 Observations from Mike Vorel and says “enjoy ’em while you can, Husky Fans” when talking about the combination of Michael Penix, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan.
From predictable standouts to injury issues, here are some observations from the Huskies' ninth practice of the spring. (via @mikevorel) https://t.co/vbl1SrwlQq— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 10, 2023
- Christian Caple offers his insights as well on Spring Practice, including some big plays from the Wide Receivers.
Thoughts and observations, observations and thoughts from Day 9 of UW spring practice.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) April 11, 2023
- Michael Penix shooting arrows at practice, what can’t he do?
Mike… MIC’D pic.twitter.com/skOcZhL688— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 11, 2023
- Dawgman Podcast that outlines Spring practice, recruiting and has some basketball updates at the end as well. You can also read their Spring Practice notes here.
PODCAST (40m) @Dawgman247 Radio: Knocks and Dings Build Up As Huskies Work Their Way Through the Dawg Days of Spring. Perfect for your lunchtime listening or commute home! @UW_Football @KimGrinolds @ScottEklund https://t.co/dv7J3XeC1M via @247sports— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) April 10, 2023
- Realdawg previews the young talented Safety Tristan Dunn.
The dream for Washington DB Tristan Dunn was to play for the hometown Huskies so that he could be close to his family. But UW's 11-win season forced the Dunns to create a new Christmas tradition--in April.https://t.co/TeNFZzjBRh— Mike Martin (@HowlinHusky) April 11, 2023
Diamond Dawgs
- Congrats to Pac 12 Player of the week Sami Reynolds!
#Pac12SB Player of the Week: Sami Reynolds, @UWSoftball— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) April 10, 2023
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/4HHdyHYoCu#GoHuskies | @RawlingsSB pic.twitter.com/qqow9iMgrW
- The bats were alive this weekend for Washington Softball
The Huskies came out swinging with 1️⃣4️⃣ extra base hits over the weekend! #MIghtyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/QLwt4JOhjL— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 10, 2023
- Bark at the Park this weekend. Your pup will love it.
Bring your pup to the yard this weekend!— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 10, 2023
ℹ️ https://t.co/CypE6zffAQ pic.twitter.com/4gb8YAZfhB
