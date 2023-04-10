Monday Dots: Busy Bees

Been stuck in airports, terrorized
Sent to meetings, hypnotized
Overexposed, commercialized
Handle me with Dots
- The buzz is already building around Michael Penix as one of the top players in the nation. A dozen ESPN writers voted on the top QBs in the nation for 2023 and Penix came second in the poll, behind one of his Pac-12 compatriots. The Pac-12 is very well-represented with another two QBs cracking the top six. Of course, some of those gaudy stats may have something to do with the collective defensive ability.
- The Huskies had a big weekend on the home front. The team finally got into a scrimmage and they hosted somewhere between 15-200 unofficial visitors. Perhaps the most surprising headline was the return of Marcus Peters. The NFL star has disavowed his UW connection due to leaving on bad terms, but it appears he has started to patch things up.
- Speaking of the hoard of recruits on campus, Dawgman has a recruiting blog summarizing some of the highlights of the trips.
- The football team isn’t the only program in player acquisition-mode. Mike Hopkins secured a commitment for the men’s basketball team in the form of Anthony Holland from Fresno State. Holland is a big wing who can shoot, which should fit well with what the UW roster needs.
- Husky sotball hasn’t hit the ball as well as hoped so far this season, but things took a turn for the better in a series sweep of Cal. The Dawgs scored 32 runs in the three-game series, including a 16-5 run ruling in the second game of Friday’s double-header. The Dawgs remain in the national top-10 and will travel to Corvallis next weekend.
- The baseball team started the weekend brightly with a win over Arizona. The less said about the next two games, the better. The Huskies lost 12-4 and 13-1 to a Wildcat team that was only 3-10 in conference heading into those two games.
Ryan Grubb getting his o-line coaching fix. pic.twitter.com/QbZODCwNxw— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) April 10, 2023
‼️— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) April 9, 2023
This swing resulted in a hole-in-one for Junior Taehoon Song in today’s practice round on the 5th hole at Pasatiempo Golf Club! This is Tae’s second hole-in-one in the last four months.
Distance: 1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣ yards
Club: 5️⃣ iron #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/yrEqussR6G
Another BIG NIL activation coming Tuesday with our friends @BBBSPS and @UW_Football. Be sure you're following our on Instagram.— Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) April 7, 2023
Husky Nation, one of the best ways to support #NILatUW is by following our student-athletes on social media! pic.twitter.com/d1YuZHKmB5
Every player on the UW roster was paired with a patient at Seattle Children’s Hospital to design cleats in their honor.— D1Softball (@D1Softball) April 8, 2023
The Huskies will wear the cleats a few other times throughout the remainder of the season.@UWSoftball x @seattlechildren
https://t.co/6oRh6QuB06 pic.twitter.com/N4RJmmvHhn
