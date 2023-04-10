 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Busy Bees

Michael Penix is getting national attention. Get used to it.

By andrewberg7
new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Valero Alamo Bowl Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • The buzz is already building around Michael Penix as one of the top players in the nation. A dozen ESPN writers voted on the top QBs in the nation for 2023 and Penix came second in the poll, behind one of his Pac-12 compatriots. The Pac-12 is very well-represented with another two QBs cracking the top six. Of course, some of those gaudy stats may have something to do with the collective defensive ability.

  • The Huskies had a big weekend on the home front. The team finally got into a scrimmage and they hosted somewhere between 15-200 unofficial visitors. Perhaps the most surprising headline was the return of Marcus Peters. The NFL star has disavowed his UW connection due to leaving on bad terms, but it appears he has started to patch things up.

  • The football team isn’t the only program in player acquisition-mode. Mike Hopkins secured a commitment for the men’s basketball team in the form of Anthony Holland from Fresno State. Holland is a big wing who can shoot, which should fit well with what the UW roster needs.

  • Husky sotball hasn’t hit the ball as well as hoped so far this season, but things took a turn for the better in a series sweep of Cal. The Dawgs scored 32 runs in the three-game series, including a 16-5 run ruling in the second game of Friday’s double-header. The Dawgs remain in the national top-10 and will travel to Corvallis next weekend.

  • The baseball team started the weekend brightly with a win over Arizona. The less said about the next two games, the better. The Huskies lost 12-4 and 13-1 to a Wildcat team that was only 3-10 in conference heading into those two games.

