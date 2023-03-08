Wednesday Dots: Tourney Time

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- The 8 seeded Huskies are facing off against 9 seeded Colorado today at noon in the Pac-12 Tournament:
Tourney time!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) March 8, 2023
Las Vegas
️ T-Mobile Arena
12 PM
Pac-12 Network
https://t.co/BbcnvNYQwd
https://t.co/y2zUmwTKbU
@SportsRadioKJR #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/AtvZXWUeIj
- It’s been an up-and-down season. Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton review one of the ups:
Tony @Castricone and @jasondhamilton break down Jamal Bey's game winner in overtime against Oregon!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) March 8, 2023
Engineering the Play is presented by @BoeingWA #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/Xb2uWDRTUj
- Not a ton of updates yet, but today is Spring Practice #2:
Spring Ball Day 2 #Penix4Heisman #BeLikeMike pic.twitter.com/9dhEim2zNt— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 8, 2023
And some DL content pic.twitter.com/PDUhC4BlII— Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) March 8, 2023
Some WR work pic.twitter.com/lOGtm9LqwM— Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) March 8, 2023
Edge rushers pic.twitter.com/ZxQXSQ8v1H— Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) March 8, 2023
- A reminder on International Women’s Day of Jen Cohen’s position on the CFB selection committee:
Empowering the next generation of women.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 8, 2023
UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen became the first female AD to be named to the CFP Selection Committee!#GoHuskies x #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/M28tFrLoi1
- A new offer out to a Texas DL.
- IT highlights, why not?
There will be another. pic.twitter.com/mL7hL74XMi— Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) March 8, 2023
