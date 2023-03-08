 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Tourney Time

Can the Huskies end the season on a high note? Plus, spring practice marches on.

By Jeff Gorman
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 26 Washington at Stanford Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • The 8 seeded Huskies are facing off against 9 seeded Colorado today at noon in the Pac-12 Tournament:

  • It’s been an up-and-down season. Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton review one of the ups:

  • Not a ton of updates yet, but today is Spring Practice #2:

  • A reminder on International Women’s Day of Jen Cohen’s position on the CFB selection committee:

  • IT highlights, why not?

