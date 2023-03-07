 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Day One Done

The first day of spring ball is in the books

By Max Vrooman
Washington Spring Game Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Adam Jude of the Seattle Times profiled Edefuan Ulofoshio who is looking to have a fully healthy offseason finally after suffering a serious injury last winter that kept him out for ~9 months. He also noted that Edge Maurice Heims appeared to suffer a a head or neck injury at the end of practice in a scary situation.
  • A new WR offer out for the class of 2024
  • And a new DL offer out as well in the state of Texas
  • 4-star DB target Isaiah Rubin is still very high on the Huskies and plans on getting up to Washington for an official visit at some point in the next few months.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Washington Men’s Ultimate finished 3rd at the Stanford Invite this past weekend defeating Oregon in the final game of the tournament. The Sundodgers though in the semifinals had it on the goal line needing a score to win on the final point but turned it over and lost 11-10 to Cal Poly SLO.
  • If you’re a UW student, a fantastic opportunity is out there for you.

