Football Dots
- Adam Jude of the Seattle Times profiled Edefuan Ulofoshio who is looking to have a fully healthy offseason finally after suffering a serious injury last winter that kept him out for ~9 months. He also noted that Edge Maurice Heims appeared to suffer a a head or neck injury at the end of practice in a scary situation.
I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers I’ll be back in no time! Love you all.— Maurice Heims (@Maurice_hms) March 7, 2023
A statement from UW athletics:— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 7, 2023
“Following a collision during Monday’s practice, Maurice Heims was transported to a local hospital where he underwent several medical tests. He was cleared to return home (Monday) evening where he is recovering.”
- Christian Caple now at onmontlake has his day one practice recap at his new site.
- Dawgman had their recap of the first day of practice including some of the early OL rotations and a long bomb from Dylan Morris to Denzel Boston.
- They also have all the questions and answers from the media availability for co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell discussing among other things the rotations in the secondary.
Observations from @UW_Football spring practice day 1:— Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) March 7, 2023
Michael Penix Jr. is having fun.
The receivers are still very good.
As far as backup QB's go, the Huskies are lucky to have D-Mo.
DB competition still wide open.
Hoping that Maurice Heims' injury isn't serious.
Start Fast… Day One ✅ pic.twitter.com/cNkxmNIPKH— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 7, 2023
- A new WR offer out for the class of 2024
Blessed and grateful to receive an offer from University of Washington. @CoachShephard @Dre_Muhammad @DOMXprospects pic.twitter.com/GcRDDT2SE1— “ ” ✞ (@3reasonz__) March 7, 2023
- And a new DL offer out as well in the state of Texas
After a great call with @CoachNokesDL I am BLESSED to receive an offer from @UW_Football #PurpleReign @BridgelandFB @MattValmore90 @Perroni247 @coachwolf58 @fbcoachmadison pic.twitter.com/8ewForlp6J— Omar Khan (@OmarKhan2024) March 7, 2023
- 4-star DB target Isaiah Rubin is still very high on the Huskies and plans on getting up to Washington for an official visit at some point in the next few months.
Washington Athletics Dots
#Pac12BSB Pitcher of the Week: Kiefer Lord, @UW_Baseball— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 6, 2023
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/CdISgEe6Lo#GoHuskies | @RawlingsSports pic.twitter.com/AjOxKdfMYI
- Washington Men’s Ultimate finished 3rd at the Stanford Invite this past weekend defeating Oregon in the final game of the tournament. The Sundodgers though in the semifinals had it on the goal line needing a score to win on the final point but turned it over and lost 11-10 to Cal Poly SLO.
- If you’re a UW student, a fantastic opportunity is out there for you.
Looking for @DubsUW's handlers!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 6, 2023
Current @UW students can apply to be Dubs's handler for 2023-24 now! Deadline is 3/10.
Info + Apply: https://t.co/LldBG1fcOh#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/sanssCv4ne
