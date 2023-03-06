Monday Dots: R.I.P., Joe

An old cowboy went riding out one dark and windy day

It’s a somber Monday on Montlake with the news that Husky legend Joe Jarzynka passed away over the weekend while fishing. Jarzynka’s body was found near the Sol Duc river near the northern coast of the Olympic peninsula. Jarzynka came to UW as a walk-on in the ‘90s and became one of the most beloved players in program history due to his tenacity and ability to do anything the coaches asked him to do.

A year ago, Kalen DeBoer entered spring practices with zero experience in the Pac-12. This year, he enters with an 11-win season under his belt, a Pac-12 Championship in his sights, and a Heisman-candidate QB taking snaps. Larry Stone writes about the changes in circumstances and expectations for DeBoer in twelve short months.

Christian Caple also looked into DeBoer’s comments to the press heading into spring at his new site, On Montlake. Caple discusses the unfortunate medical retirement of Julius Irvin as well as some of the key position battles to monitor going into practices.

Husky softball had a successful weekend at the Grand Canyon Classic in Arizona. The Dawgs started with a tricky 4-3 win over Michigan State then proceeded to annihilate lesser competition by a score of 26-0 over the following four games. The offense wasn’t explosive for the whole weekend, but giving up less than one run per game is a good formula for winning. The team is now 18-3 and Ruby Meylan is 9-0 with a 0.45 ERA.

Husky baseball also took advantage of a softer spot in the schedule with a four-game streak over Northern Colorado.

Husky football also released updated heights and weights for the team. As usual, I looked for anyone who has become shorter over the last year. Faatui Tuitele, I’m looking at you.

