 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Coaching Up the Coaches

Local coaches get a chance to pick the brains of DeBoer & Co this weekend

By Coach_B_808
/ new
Oregon State v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

TGIF Husky Fans. To the Dots:

  • UW’s Annual Coaches Clinic is this weekend, and this year they are bringing in Coach Pete as the featured speaker. I had the opportunity to participate last year in a coaching capacity and learned a lot from the staff.
  • Members of the football team also made a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. Like Coach Pete, Coach DeBoer and his staff have made it a priority to get the team involved in the community, and the pictures and videos from this visit will warm the soul.
  • Outside of football, UW Gymnastics is advancing to the NCAA Regionals
  • Also, UW’s #8 ranked softball team plays in Tempe today. Tune in to the ASU live stream to watch.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...