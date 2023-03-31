Friday Dots: Coaching Up the Coaches

TGIF Husky Fans. To the Dots:
- UW’s Annual Coaches Clinic is this weekend, and this year they are bringing in Coach Pete as the featured speaker. I had the opportunity to participate last year in a coaching capacity and learned a lot from the staff.
Coaches Clinic THIS SATURDAY, April 1st‼️
Register at:
https://t.co/BHuWfdBCWX
️ Featured Speaker: @CoachPeteUW
- Mike Vorel wrote a fantastic feature on UW OC Ryan Grubb detailing his journey to being one of the most coveted coordinators in the country.
Here's how UW's Ryan Grubb — who operated a hog farm and poured concrete before landing his first full-time coaching job — became one of the most coveted offensive coordinators in the country.
By @mikevorel: https://t.co/Xa2sJRTDWr
- Christian Caple took a look at some of the most exciting non-QB offensive playmakers the Huskies will face this upcoming season.
UW Huskies insider looks at the players who will most stress the UW Huskies' defense in 2023 when the ball is in their hands.
- Members of the football team also made a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. Like Coach Pete, Coach DeBoer and his staff have made it a priority to get the team involved in the community, and the pictures and videos from this visit will warm the soul.
Had a great visit with our friends at @seattlechildren today
- Outside of football, UW Gymnastics is advancing to the NCAA Regionals
WE'RE MOVING ON TO THE REGIONAL FINAL!
UW 196.775
Utah 198.125
Southern Utah 196.600
Auburn 195.900#GoHuskies x #Unleashed pic.twitter.com/IiaxXEzeGk
Good luck to @UWGymnastics at NCAA Regionals— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 30, 2023
We're cheering you on from Seattle!#GoHuskies x #Unleashed pic.twitter.com/BCAfbxEyU9
- Also, UW’s #8 ranked softball team plays in Tempe today. Tune in to the ASU live stream to watch.
Gameday in the desert
Arizona State
Tempe, Ariz.
⏰ 6 p.m.
ASU Live Stream
https://t.co/fzGnNRWlLm
https://t.co/bQO1uLhDcv#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/T0Vo6DYU5G
