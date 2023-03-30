Thursday Dots: Opening Da— I mean, wait, what teams do we cover?

Happy Thursday. Here’s some dots:
So proud of this team and their season— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 30, 2023
Thank you, @UW_WBB, for the incredible displays of grit and growth. Thank you, Husky Nation, for being the best fans and supporting the Dawgs all season long.#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/ieOQxfZhOM
- Percy Allen does one last report this season on UW women’s basketball’s last game of the season, which ended at the NIT final four.
- He also talks about yesterday’s pro day, including conversations with Jordan Perryman and Corey Luciano.
- And during pro day, Alex Cook discussed being a new dad — and yes, you’ll feel feelings when you read his kid’s name.
Back behind the mic with @dannyoneil for Ep. 46 of Say Who, Say Pod. We talk Keyon Menifield, NIL in congress, Billy Joe Hobert and Klamath algae.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 30, 2023
Apple: https://t.co/exscIuyRc2
Spotify: https://t.co/ipLl2PcdLN
Substack: https://t.co/7jsZlB7ho6
She was a student recruiting assistant — first in operations, then in scouting — at Washington under Chris Petersen. https://t.co/gWB61e1HQr— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 30, 2023
Former UW staffer Cooper Petagna talks to Kalen DeBoer on the 247Sports recruiting podcast:
The Oyster Boys got the pleasure of chopping it up with Washington HC Kalen DeBoer yesterday to talk all thing Huskies. We hit on KD’s humble beginnings at Sioux Falls, recruiting philosophy, and why he believed the Dawgs could win right away + more. https://t.co/l2pV9MLd4F— Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) March 29, 2023
Edges and d-linemen doing some drills. Good to see Maurice Heims back out here. Not in pads, but he’s moving around. pic.twitter.com/Vw6ZK3SvQ1— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 29, 2023
